Delhi's last 48 villages go urban, opening new real estate frontier

The move is expected to trigger a real estate boom, particularly in zones that border the urban sprawl of Gurugram, provided necessary infrastructure is created and permissions received on time, real estate players and experts said. In fact, some of these villages could, over time, become micro markets offering alternatives to Gurugram, they said.

Gurugram is Delhi National Capital Region (NCR)'s biggest housing market, accounting for close to 48 per cent of launches in the region and well over 40 per cent of total sales.

However, experts also caution that any quick real estate plays in the newly-urbanised villages can be ruled out as most of these villages still have substantial rural land where active farming is practised by residents.

While there are no official records of the total area under these 48 villages, sources say it could be as much as 38,060 acres. Of this, the biggest is Bijwasan (2,648 acres), followed by Dhansa (2,107 acres), Ghumanhera (1,890 acres) and Jhatikhera (1,531 acres). Bijwasan, which lies in the south-western part of the capital, is the closest to Gurugram.

"From a real estate perspective, we could potentially see planned urban development in areas closer to Gurugram such as Chandan Hola, Fatehpur Beri, Bijwasan, Ghumanhera, Kanganheri, Jhatikara etc. in the long-term," said Vimal Nadar, national director and head of research at Colliers India. "While changes in land-use and building regulations will take time to translate into real estate development, fund availability and civic services could see more immediate improvement across the designated urban areas. Additionally, locations closer to the metro network could emerge as key real estate growth pockets, with planned urbanisation gradually strengthening development and investment prospects."

Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman of ANAROCK Group, said that the villages have a lot of development potential, but much will depend on the kind of zoning and land pooling that is finalised.

"These villages have what can only be considered 24 carat gold in real estate terms - namely, large, contiguous land parcels. Those are not available in Delhi's older neighbourhoods. Over 350 villages have now been now classed as urban, which makes it possible for planned roads, water supply, and drainage to be put in place. Those will in turn support plotted layouts - think low and mid-rise residential as well as logistics and to some extent commercial use,” Kumar said.

He said in the southwest, there are villages like Bijwasan, Kair and Dhansa that are close to the border of Gurugram as well as the airport.

“But potential does not automatically translate into quick supply - zoning, approvals and the right kind of land pooling must come first," he pointed out.

"For those who want a Delhi address, these villages can supply that along with good connectivity, which would definitely ease the strain on Gurugram. But none of this is possible until the required infrastructure draws developers, who will need the right approvals," Kumar added.

Experts noted that the merger of the last of these Delhi villages into the urban matrix also comes at a time when Delhi is attempting to create Namo cities, which are semi-greenfield, mixed use, and transit-oriented urban areas around Namo Bharat stations that will ring the national capital.

“As these villages are included in Delhi's existing urban fabric, they do offer some of the Namo Cities characteristics - such as planned growth near transport links and good proper infrastructure, rather than expansion without the benefit of planning. For sure, the new urban villages of Delhi can become venues to test out these principles. However, they are not included in the Namo Cities proposal,” Kumar said.

Delhi’s historical tryst with its villages

While the 48 villages that Delhi government is looking to urbanise are the last of the lot, it is not the first time the city has tried to bring its villages - popularly known as 'lal dora' (red thread), referring to how their borders were mapped on paper back in the day) - into its fold.

Over the years, around 357 Delhi villages were converted into urban areas, totalling an area of around 343,517 acres.

Delhi’s total area, except the Lutyens Zone, NDMC and special areas such as Karol Bagh and Chandni Chowk, is estimated to be around 1,483 square kilometres.

Data from the website of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) shows that successive state governments have been converting rural villages into urban areas.

In 1974, around 135 villages were re-classified as urban areas, including some of the current urban sprawls like Pitampura, Shahdara, Munirka, Okhla, and Palam. Then in 1994, some more villages were urbanised to set up what is now the mini-township of Dwarka.

Subsequently, in 2017, 95 more villages were urbanised, followed by another 89 villages a few years later, leaving the last 48 to be notified as urban areas in October 2026.

However, some experts said that with farming continuing in most of these last villages, care should be taken while dismantling them for urban use.