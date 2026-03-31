Delhi Budget FY27 hikes capital outlay, but lags as share of GSDP

The highest-ever budget will be finance through the government's own revenue, pegged at Rs 74,000 crore, and market borrowing of Rs 16,700 crore through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Advance Estimate of Delhi's GSDP at constant prices during FY26 has been recorded at Rs 7.76 trillion, a growth of 8.53 per cent over FY25.

This year, too, the focus on capital expenditure continues apace, with the outlay for FY27 raised to Rs 30,799.72 crore from about Rs 28,000 crore in the budget estimates for FY26, which itself was a doubling of the previous fiscal. Revised estimates for FY26, however, put capex for the fiscal at Rs 32,600 crore. Capital outlay, though, has remained below one per cent of GSDP for over a decade and has been falling since FY22.

Green initiatives account for a lion's share of the Budget, with 21.44 per cent earmarked for environmental and pollution control. "We have brought a Green Budget. We are seeing every policy and scheme from a green lens. We have aimed to manage between development and Mother Earth," Gupta said in her Budget speech. "“We are making Delhi a green courtyard in place of a concrete jungle. Our government is committed to making Delhi green again through urban forests, parks, and green spaces,” she added.

While Rs 62,550 crore has been allocated for schemes and projects, establishment expenses account for Rs 41,150 crore

Despite a steady rise in per capita income - from Rs 0.46 million in FY24 to Rs 0.49 million in FY25 - the national capital's edge over the all-India average is narrowing. After ranking second among states from FY12 to FY17, it slipped to third in FY18 - behind Sikkim and Goa - and has stayed there since. Advance estimate for FY26 put it at Rs 0.53 million, a growth of 7.92 per cent over the previous financial year.

Delhi’s economy is predominantly driven by the services sector, which contributed 86.32 per cent to Gross State Value Added (at current prices) in FY26, followed by the secondary sector (12.88 per cent), and the primary sector (0.80 per cent). The tertiary sector plays a pivotal role in the state economy, both in terms of employment generation and its contribution to state income.

Where the money comes from

Delhi's revenue receipts are led by own tax collections of Rs 74,000 crores. Goods and Services Tax (GST) is the single largest contributor, accounting for 58.78 per cent of own tax revenue. Stamp and registration fees come in second at 14.86 per cent, followed by Value Added Tax (VAT) at 11.49 per cent, state excise at 9.73 per cent, and taxes on vehicles at 5.14 per cent.

Beyond taxes, the government collects ₹900 crore from non-tax sources.

Central transfers make up the rest - led by ₹3,931 crore from centrally sponsored schemes, supplemented by grants from the ministry of home affairs (MHA), the Central Road Fund, the National Mission for Clean Ganga, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). A small allocation also comes through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project for the Delhi Assembly.

Fiscal position at a glance

For the first time, Delhi will borrow directly from the open market - a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the RBI in January has put Delhi on the same footing as other states.

Beyond market borrowings, the government will also receive a Rs 2,500 crore interest-free loan from the Centre under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Delhi has maintained a revenue surplus for over a decade; this budget is no exception.

“For the year 2025-26, the tax-to-GSDP ratio was 4.95 per cent. For 2026-27, it is expected to rise to 5.09 per cent, indicating an improvement over the previous year. With this, Delhi’s revenue surplus is projected to be ₹9,092 crore this year,” Gupta said.

The fiscal deficit stands at ₹16,266 crore, within the statutory ceiling of three per cent of GSDP.

Shift in spending priorities

Transport has quietly climbed Delhi's priority ladder over the years, though education and health are projected to recover ground in FY27.

Education's share of total expenditure fell from 19.75 per cent in FY21 to 13 per cent in the FY26 revised estimates, and is budgeted to rise to 18.64 per cent in FY27. Health declined from 15.58 per cent in FY21 to a low of 9.61 per cent in FY25, before recovering to 12.57 per cent in the FY27 budget estimate.

Among welfare announcements, the government has set aside Rs 260 crore to provide women a free liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder each on Holi and Diwali.

Ten promises: What the 2026-27 budget proposes

1. Schools and skills: Education gets the largest single allocation: Rs 19,148 crore. Smart classrooms will expand, 1.3 lakh girls in Class 9 will receive free bicycles, and a new Sainik School and an Educity in Narela are planned.

2. Building the city: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi gets Rs 11,266 crore, its biggest allocation in years. Around 750 km of roads will be relaid, drains repaired, and unauthorised colonies connected to basic facilities. New flyovers, parking spaces, and cycle tracks along the Yamuna are also planned.

3. Water for every home: The Delhi Jal Board gets Rs 9,000 crore to fix leaky pipelines and expand treatment plants. Nearly half the city's water is currently lost in transit; the government aims to cut that loss by two-thirds from 45 per cent to 15 per cent.

4. Health care: Four hospitals stuck in construction - in Madipur, Siraspur, Hastal, and Jwalapuri - will be finished this year at a cost of Rs 515 crore. The Health Department gets Rs 12,645 crore in all. More than 750 new primary health centres will be added across the city in FY27, on top of the 370 already in operation.

For the first time, Delhi will also implement the central government's Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, extending health cover to 7.5 lakh beneficiaries.

5. Welfare for women: The Women and Child Development Department gets Rs 7,406 crore. A new scheme will deposit money into daughters' accounts from birth to college. Free gas cylinders during festivals and free bus travel for women continue.

6. Moving Delhi: The government aims to run 7,500 buses by March 2027, most of them electric. Metro Phase IV and V get Rs 2,885 crore. Following the newly-operational Delhi-Meerut rapid rail train service, two more corridors connecting Delhi to Sonipat and Panipat have been approved.

7. Services closer to home: Mini-secretariats will come up in all 13 districts so residents can access government services without travelling far. Land records will be digitised and every property assigned a unique ID to reduce corruption in dealings.

8. Open for business: New policies for semiconductors, drones, and warehousing are in the works. Over 32,000 small businesses will get training, and 15,000 will be linked to government procurement platforms.

9. Culture and tourism: The Tourism Department's budget jumps from ₹121 crore to ₹412 crore. Delhi will host its first International Film Festival. Entry points will get welcome gates, public spaces will be upgraded, and the Town Hall redeveloped as a heritage centre.