Cabinet clears ₹1,789.52 crore AI-enabled system to manage Delhi traffic

The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹1,789.52 crore Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) for Delhi to introduce real-time traffic management, AI-enabled signals and technology-based enforcement across the national capital.

The project, to be implemented by Delhi Police, will cover 42 identified traffic corridors in three phases over 24 months. This will be followed by five years of operation and maintenance, according to a government statement.

The ITMS will use real-time traffic data, adaptive traffic signals, automated enforcement and integrated command-and-control systems to manage Delhi's existing road network.

Delhi has around 7.1 million active registered vehicles, while vehicle growth has substantially outpaced the expansion of road infrastructure. Traffic regulation also continues to rely significantly on fixed signal timings and manual intervention, the government said.

How will Delhi's new traffic system work?

Under the project, Adaptive Traffic Control Systems will adjust signal timings according to prevailing traffic conditions and coordinate signals along identified corridors. The government expects this to reduce avoidable stoppages and delays.

The system will also facilitate green corridors and give priority to ambulances and other emergency vehicles, allowing them to move faster through congested stretches.

Real-time detection of congestion, slow-moving traffic and road incidents will allow Delhi Police to introduce diversions and respond more quickly to incidents.

Variable Message Sign boards and digital platforms will provide commuters with information on congestion, diversions, parking availability and traffic conditions. The information may also be shared with navigation service providers.

Which traffic violations will be detected automatically?

The ITMS will strengthen automated detection of violations, including red-light and stop-line violations, speeding, wrong-way driving, non-use of helmets and seat belts, illegal parking, and the use of mobile phones while driving.

AI-based analytics will also help identify stolen, hot-listed and blacklisted vehicles, repeat violators, and vehicles linked to hit-and-run incidents.

Traffic regulation, enforcement and information dissemination will be integrated on a common platform through Traffic Command and Control Centres, backed by secure Data Centre and Disaster Recovery infrastructure. The system will use open standards and APIs to allow future integration and expansion.

How many locations will the project cover?

The project will cover 1,092 Adaptive Traffic Control System locations and 1,029 enforcement locations.

Implementation will be performance-driven, with each subsequent phase beginning after the preceding phase has been evaluated against prescribed testing, commissioning, acceptance and performance parameters.

Delhi Police will implement the project through a Master System Integrator selected through competitive bidding. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will provide technical support as the Project Management Consultant, including technical scrutiny, monitoring, validation and acceptance during implementation, operation and maintenance.