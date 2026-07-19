Sunday, July 19, 2026 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Deloitte projects India's FY27 GDP growth at 6.5-6.8%, sees H2 recovery

Deloitte projects India's FY27 GDP growth at 6.5-6.8%, sees H2 recovery

Growth is expected to strengthen in the second half on festive demand, monetary easing and improving global conditions, though geopolitical tensions, inflation and weather risks remain key concerns

GDP growth

Deloitte India Economist, Rumki Majumdar said the global environment has become considerably more uncertain

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deloitte India on Sunday projected India's economy to grow at 6.5-6.8 per cent in the current fiscal, with growth expected to strengthen in the second half of the year supported by festive demand, monetary easing, and a gradual stabilisation in global conditions.

In its latest edition of Economic Outlook report, Deloitte said India entered 2026 in a Goldilocks phase, with macroeconomic fundamentals appearing unusually well balanced, but geopolitical developments altered the global landscape with tensions in the Middle East disrupting critical shipping routes, triggering volatility in commodity prices and weakening investor sentiment.

This resulted in a wider trade deficit, sustained capital outflows, and a sharp depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar within a matter of weeks.

 

Against this backdrop, the RBI had last month lowered India's GDP growth estimates for current fiscal to 6.6 per cent, from 6.9 per cent estimated earlier. GDP grew 7.7 per cent in the previous (2025-26) fiscal.

Deloitte India Economist, Rumki Majumdar said the global environment has become considerably more uncertain.

Also Read

Moodys

Moody's sees India losing some pace as global growth slows to 2.5% in 2026

china Flag, China

China's GDP growth slows sharply in second quarter, misses target

Disabled, disability

India's disability economy pegged at $150 bn, potential seen at $500 bnpremium

India's economic growth slowed in the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY25) compared to that in the fourth quarter of the previous year on a high base, according to estimates from various agencies.

The missing human growth factor: Bridging India's human-capital deficitpremium

d-states001

16th Finance Commission urges states to boost revenues, cut spendingpremium

"While recent geopolitical developments and the RBI's policy measures may help cushion some of these risks, weather-related uncertainties, particularly the impact of El Nino on agricultural output and food prices, remain an important downside risk," she said.

"Deloitte expects India's economy to grow between 6.5 per cent and 6.8 per cent in FY2026-27. Growth is likely to remain moderate in the first half before strengthening in the second half, supported by festive demand, monetary easing, and a gradual stabilisation in global conditions," Majumdar said.

Despite near-term headwinds, Deloitte remains optimistic about India's medium-term growth prospects. One of the strongest reasons is India's accelerated pursuit of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with large and strategically important markets, the report said.

"As FTAs deepen, India's priority must be to convert market access into lasting competitiveness. Greater import resilience should not translate into permanent import dependence. Trade policy must therefore be complemented by industrial policy, world-class infrastructure, stronger domestic supplier ecosystems, easier compliance, and continued investment in innovation and skills to raise domestic value addition over time," Majumdar said.

Inflation remains one of the key risks to the growth outlook as higher prices of crude oil, fertilisers, essential minerals, and edible oils, together with a weaker rupee, are gradually feeding into domestic prices, the report said.

India's retail inflation (CPI) surged to an 18-month high of 4.38 per cent in June on higher food and fuel prices.

A weak monsoon could further raise inflationary pressure in the coming months as food prices respond first. Since food accounts for nearly 46 per cent of India's CPI basket, sustained food inflation can quickly become broad-based by influencing household inflation expectations and wage demands.

"Policymakers therefore face a delicate balancing act. They must contain inflation without relying excessively on subsidies, which would create difficult trade-offs between macroeconomic stability and fiscal discipline," Majumdar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK

Weekly economy wrap: UK trade pact takes off as inflation risks rise

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal addresses India-Estonia Business Forum, calls for deeper ties

NITI Aayog

Gujarat tops the NITI Aayog's 1st investment friendliness index for states

crude oil, iran oil

Iran's Red Sea threat likely to deepen energy supply risks for India

Suicides

Datanomics: Social media platforms acting tougher on suicide contentpremium

Topics : India GDP growth India GDP GDP growth GDP Deloitte

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Abhijit Dipke Hunger StrikeStocks to Watch TodayWipro Share PriceCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceSBI Funds Management IPO AllotmentCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Sensex TodayDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance