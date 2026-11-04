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Despite gains since October, rupee still trails its Asian peers in 2026

Rupee gains 1.25% since October after RBI curbs speculative bets, but remains down over 5% against the dollar in 2026

currencies

The Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar since October but remains among Asia's worst-performing currencies in 2026

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 11:29 PM IST

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The dollar weakened after the Democrats won the US mid-term poll. The rupee which also gained on Wednesday, along with some Asian currencies is one of the worst performing Asian currency in 2026, depreciating over 5 per cent against the dollar.
Since October, however, the rupee has gained 1.25 per cent against the US dollar following regulatory measures by the Reserve Bank of India to curb speculative bets in the derivative segment.
 
  

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Topics : Indian rupee US Dollar foreign exchange RBI

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 11:24 PM IST