DGTR initiates probe against imports of Chinese, Indonesian paperboards

India has initiated a probe against imports of subsidised Chinese and Indonesian paperboards as it is allegedly impacting domestic players, according to a notification.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has started the exercise following a complaint filed by Indian Paper Manufacturers' Association on behalf of the domestic industry.

The applicant has alleged that exports of multi-layer paperboards by Chinese and Indonesian firms, which is subsidised by the respective countries, are hurting margins of Indian companies.

They have requested for initiation of an anti-subsidy or countervailing investigation on imports of boards originating in or exported from these two countries.

The applicant has alleged that the producers/exporters in these two nations have benefited from the subsidies provided at various levels by their respective governments in the form of grants, loans, guarantees, taxes, export credits, goods and services, or equity infusions.

"On the basis of the duly substantiated written application filed by or on behalf of the domestic industry, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, substantiating existence of countervailable subsidies on production and export... the authority hereby initiates an investigation," the DGTR said in a notification.

It will determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged subsidisation.

If found that the subsidisation is impacting Indian firms, the directorate would recommend the amount of anti-subsidy duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

Multi-layer paperboard is majorly used in the packaging sector for pharmaceuticals, FMCG products, food & beverages, electronics and high end cosmetics. It is also used for printing of brochures, as book covers and in publishing industry.

In two separate notifications, the DGTR has stated that it has initiated sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of seamless tubes, pipes and hollow profiles of iron, alloy or non-alloy steel; and certain flat rolled aluminium products exported from China.

Hindalco Industries has filed an application before the DGTR seeking initiation of sunset review investigation of anti-dumping duties on certain aluminium items exported by Chinese companies.

The authority is required to review whether the expiry of the existing anti-dumping duties on these goods are likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry.

Jindal Saw Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries and Maharashtra Seamless Ltd have filed an application for initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duties on imports of steel goods.

The applicants have alleged that dumped imports of steel goods from China have continued in spite of anti-dumping duties in force, and have continued to cause injury to the domestic industry.

"Further, it has been claimed that there is likelihood of continuation of dumping and injury in case of cessation of duties. The applicants have requested for change in the form of duty and enhancement in the quantum of duty in order to address the current injury," a DGTR notification said.