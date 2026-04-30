Diesel export duty at ₹23/l, ATF at ₹33/l; petrol stays nil: Govt

The Centre has revised export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next fortnight starting May 1, while keeping petrol export duty unchanged at nil, a government notification on Thursday said.

The duty on diesel exports has been set at ₹23 per litre, comprising special additional excise duty (SAED) of ₹23 per litre with no road and infrastructure cess (RIC), it said. ATF exports will attract a levy of ₹33 per litre (SAED only), while export duty on petrol continues to remain nil, it added.

The revised rates will come into effect from May 1, 2026, as per the gazette notification issued by the finance ministry.

Export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF were introduced from March 27, 2026, to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging outbound shipments amid the West Asia crisis, the government said.

The rates are reviewed on a fortnightly basis and are linked to average international prices of crude oil and refined products during the review period. The previous revision was carried out with effect from April 11.

There is no change in excise duty on petrol and diesel meant for domestic consumption, the government said.