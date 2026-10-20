Diesel exports offer Indian refiners gains amid rising crude import bill

Amid intensified competition for available cargoes, India is emerging as a key supplier to markets scrambling to secure supplies after Russia and China recently banned diesel exports. India has the world’s fourth-largest oil refining capacity, after China, the United States (US) and Russia.

Experts say export restrictions imposed by the two major diesel suppliers have opened a window of opportunity for Indian refiners to ramp up overseas shipments. Coincidentally, the export surge comes at a time when India is grappling with a rising crude oil import bill, offering refiners an opportunity to capitalise on tighter global supplies and stronger demand for diesel.

“Diesel export is a big advantage for Indian refiners as diesel cracks are very high currently. However, the realisation would be somewhat dented by export duty imposed by the government. Export-oriented refineries are not subject to these levies,” said Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-head of corporate ratings at ICRA.

Higher diesel exports and stronger refining margins would certainly help cushion the impact of India's elevated energy import bill, generating additional export revenues and improving refinery profitability. However, this is unlikely to fully offset the increase in crude import costs, given India's substantial dependence on imported oil, said Sumit Ritolia, Kpler’s lead research analyst (Refining & Modeling).

Amid soaring energy prices, India’s energy import bill has ballooned since the beginning of the West Asia conflict. According to Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), the net oil and gas bill has risen by around 35 per cent YoY to $81.1 billion in the first two quarters of the current financial year (FY2026-27).

“Ultimately, India stands to benefit from the global diesel supply crunch, but the extent of that benefit will depend on rising domestic consumption, export availability, refining margins and higher crude import costs,” said Ritolia.

The benefit of higher exports, however, is not uniform across the sector as private refiners have greater flexibility to divert supplies to export markets while state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) primarily cater to domestic consumers.

The Indian government has also imposed Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) as a policy tool to balance overseas sales with domestic availability amid volatility in global oil markets. Effective October 16, the export duty on petrol was increased from ₹0.50 per litre to ₹2.50 per litre, while the duty on diesel was reduced significantly from ₹16 per litre to ₹8.50 per litre. The export levies were introduced from March, as part of measures to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports amid the West Asia crisis.

Global supply crunch

The diesel supply crunch is not simply a consequence of export bans but also conflict-related disruption to refinery operations in West Asia. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global diesel exports were lower by 700,000 barrels per day Y-o-Y in September, as a 1.3 million bpd loss from Russia and the Middle East was only partly offset by higher supply from other sources.

“Continued disruptions to Middle East exports, compounded by lower supply from Russia and some Asian countries has cut global diesel availability by 1.5 million bpd in the second quarter of 2026 and 1.7 million bpd in the third quarter of 2026 compared with a year earlier, putting diesel markets under extreme pressure,” said IEA in a report.

Additionally, Ukrainian drone attacks have damaged Russian refining facilities, which has further reduced diesel production. On account of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Russia was forced to impose export restrictions to safeguard domestic supplies. Meanwhile, China has also temporarily restricted exports of refined petroleum products to manage domestic supply due to depleting inventory.