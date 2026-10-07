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Digital credit push for micro firms as govt asks banks to step up lending

Banks have been asked to strengthen end-to-end digital lending and widen access to UPI credit lines as the government pushes deeper financial inclusion

upi, payment

UPI-based digital credit is gaining focus as the government pushes easier access to finance for micro businesses. (File)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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 The government has asked banks to step up digital lending to micro businesses and expand access to credit lines through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The move is aimed at making working capital easier to access for small businesses while reducing dependence on traditional loan processes.
 
Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary Sanjay Lohiya made the push at a review meeting with heads of public sector banks and executive directors of major private sector banks on Tuesday.
 

Banks told to expand digital lending

 
Lohiya asked banks to expand their digital outreach and focus on end-to-end digital processing of loans. This means that more parts of the borrowing process, from application to processing and disbursal, should be handled digitally.
 
 
The government also urged private sector banks to increase their participation in financial inclusion schemes.
 
The review covered programmes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, PM SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma, Stand Up India, and Kisan Credit Card, while also assessing the expansion of brick-and-mortar branches and the deployment of Business Correspondents in unbanked villages.

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Boosting UPI-based credit

 
A key part of the discussion was the use of digital credit channels to provide working capital to micro enterprises. The government highlighted:
 
  • Credit lines on UPI, which can provide businesses with a digital route to access working capital
  • Credit Cards for Micro-Enterprises (CCME), which can also be used to meet business funding needs
 
These channels could help micro businesses access credit through digital banking infrastructure, while reducing their dependence on lengthy, branch-based processes.
 

Financial inclusion gets a wider push

 
The review also focused on improving access to government-backed insurance and pension schemes. Banks were asked to create greater awareness about claim eligibility under the Jan Suraksha insurance schemes and to handle claim-related grievances carefully.
 
The government also directed banks to enrol all new beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana through the Jan Suraksha portal. The portal is being integrated with banks and insurers, which the Finance Ministry said would improve data quality and ease of operations.
 
The digital lending push comes ahead of a Financial Inclusion saturation campaign scheduled from October 21 to December 31. Banks have been asked to participate actively, with greater attention to marginalised sections and their banking needs.  

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 12:33 PM IST