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Direct tax collections rise 15% to ₹5.21 trillion till June 17 in FY27

Net direct tax collections rose to ₹5.21 trillion as strong growth in non-corporate taxes and advance tax payments offset modest growth in corporate tax receipts

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Advance tax collections, a key indicator of economic activity and compliance, increased 15.30 per cent to ₹1.78 trillion in the period under review

Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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Despite global headwinds from geopolitics and west-asia disruptions, net direct tax collections rose about 15 per cent to ₹5.21 trillion in the first two-and-a-half months of FY27, as on June 17, 2026, according to provisional data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). 
 Gross collections grew 12.46 per cent to ₹6.10 trillion, while refunds increased marginally by 1.19 per cent to ₹89,026 crore during the period.
 
The growth was driven by both corporate and non-corporate segments. Net corporate tax collections grew by 8.4 per cent to ₹2.08 trillion, while net non-corporate tax (which includes taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms, association of persons, body of individuals, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons) surged by 22.44 per cent to ₹2.94 trillion. Securities transaction tax (STT) collections rose nearly 45 per cent to ₹18,856 crore during the period.
 
 
Advance tax collections, a key indicator of economic activity and compliance, increased 15.30 per cent to ₹1.78 trillion in the period under review. Corporate advance tax grew 16.01 per cent to ₹1.41 trillion, while non-corporate advance tax rose nearly 13 per cent to ₹37,620 crore.
 
According to Rohinton Sidhwa, Partner, Deloitte India, overall it appears that tax collections have shrugged off the "degrowth" caused by the previous years rate cut and once again resumed the growth path. The data also shows strong advance tax growth from companies indicating the corporate sector is doing well. While these are early indicators of the trends sustains it would help keep the Government on its track of maintaining the fiscal deficit target.

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For FY27, the government has set a direct tax collection target of ₹26.97 lakh crore, up 15 per cent from the ₹23.40 lakh crore realised in FY26.
Jayesh Sanghvi, Tax Partner, EY India said the direct tax collection data reveals a strong opening to FY 2026-27. "The Advance Tax growth indicates a reversal trend from the tepid growth of corresponding period last year on both corporate and non-corporate.  This is a forward indicator of potential business confidence.  Interestingly the STT growth stands out indicating continued heightened market activity following from from buoyant corporate results for FY 2025-26," he added. 
   

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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