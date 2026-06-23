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Diversity of routes to be key for India's energy security: S&P Global

India's energy security depends on diversifying both suppliers and transport routes as West Asia tensions expose risks linked to the Strait of Hormuz

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

India's energy supplies could be drastically affected by disruptions in the West Asia region if Iran blocks traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. | Image: Bloomberg

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

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As the US-Iran war disrupted energy supplies from West Asia, India's energy security will hinge not only on diversity of suppliers but also of routes, said Jim Burkhard, vice-president and head of research for oil markets at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
 
India's energy supplies could be drastically affected by disruptions in the West Asia region if Iran blocks traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Of the total imports, India sources around 40 per cent of crude oil, 50 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 90 per cent of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) via routes linked to the strategic waterway.
 
 
“India is right next to the world's largest source of global oil exports, and that geography can be quite beneficial. In the Gulf region, there will be more diversity of export routes, out of the (Strait of) Hormuz,” said Burkhard.
 
Amid the ongoing conflict, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the only West Asian countries that have managed to maintain exports at significant levels on account of energy infrastructure bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.
 
Saudi Arabia exports crude from its eastern oil fields through the East-West Pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, while the UAE uses the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline, which transports oil to the port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, outside the Strait of Hormuz.

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Other West Asian countries such as Qatar, Iraq and Kuwait lack infrastructure to bypass the waterway, curtailing energy supplies from these countries.
 
S&P expects upward pressure on crude oil prices going forward as countries including China ramp up purchases to replenish inventories. “If flows via Hormuz and Gulf production do begin to recover, it will take time — and global oil inventories will continue to fall through June and July. This means that, despite the fall in prices so far in June, upward price pressure could return as inventories fall to even lower levels. Also, demand for crude oil and products to replenish inventories will be a factor later this year and in 2027,” said Burkhard.
 
The availability of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products, following the 60-day US sanctions waiver, is also expected to add to global oil supply.
 
S&P said in a statement on Tuesday that, following the 17 June memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, global energy markets are entering a new phase of adjustment. While the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to facilitate the recovery of energy flows, market normalisation and inventory replenishment will take time.
 
It added that India's diversified sourcing strategy mitigated major disruptions during the war, keeping April and May 2026 LNG imports near normal levels despite a 17 per cent cut in global supply, demonstrating remarkable resilience for the world's fourth-largest LNG buyer.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

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