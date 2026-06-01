DPIIT set to unveil new WPI series, launch Producer Price Index

The commerce and industry ministry is set to revise the base year of the wholesale price index (WPI) to 2022-23 and launch the Producer Price Index (PPI). The ministry has invited the media to a briefing on the matter on Tuesday that will be addressed by DPIIT Principal Economic Adviser Praveen Mahto.

While releasing the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with the 2022-23 base year on Monday, the statistics ministry said it will use WPI deflators with the new 2022-23 base for value-reported items in the IIP, even though the revised WPI itself is yet to be made public. At the conference on the first print of the new IIP series, officials said the ministry has already received the updated WPI data internally from DPIIT and has used it to compile the April IIP, so the April numbers do not need to be revised again once the new WPI series is officially released.

“We have used WPI 2022-23 data, which has been made available internally to us, to take care of this issue so that we do not have to change or make some modifications in the IIP of April, which we are expecting within the next few weeks in the public domain,” added Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI.

He added that the shift to Output PPI will not be immediate even after DPIIT launches it; instead, the ministry will study its stability and reliability over a period of time before making the switch. The old WPI series has a base year of 2011-12, while the new WPI series will have 2022-23 as its base year.

Garg also stressed that, in India, WPI and Output PPI are not expected to differ substantially because of the way WPI is calculated.