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Home / Economy / News / E. coli bacteria found in water at railway stations, says CAG report

E. coli bacteria found in water at railway stations, says CAG report

Government says it will install 20,000 'Tank to Tap' filtration systems as Railways launches measures to improve water quality, monitoring and maintenance at stations

Indian Railway

The audit found bacteriological tests, other than total coliforms, to be unsatisfactory at eight stations in four zones during 2022-23 and 11 stations in five zones during FY24 | Representative Image

Dhruvaksh Saha
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 9:19 PM IST

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India's policy and finance watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), found that samples collected from several water coolers at railway stations tested positive for E. coli bacteria — a pathogen known to cause infections.
 
The CAG’s report on sanitation facilities and passenger amenities at non-suburban railway stations found minimum essential amenities missing at 90 per cent of the stations it checked.
 
“Test results of drinking water samples collected from taps in platforms at 49 stations in eight zones during 2022-23 and 56 stations in 9 zones during 2023-24 indicated presence of Total coliforms bacteria (including E-coli),” the CAG’s report said.
 
 
The audit found bacteriological tests, other than total coliforms, to be unsatisfactory at eight stations in four zones during 2022-23 and 11 stations in five zones during FY24.
 
The samples were collected from stations in Mumbai, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

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“Inspection of the water supply systems was not carried out as per prescribed periodicity. There was shortfall in testing of drinking water for residual chlorine, bacteriological analysis and chemical analysis,” the report said.
 
While most types of E. coli cause no harm or mild illness, a few strains from affected water can cause diarrhoeal infections. Young children and older adults have a higher risk of getting a life-threatening form of kidney failure.
 
In response, the government said it is taking the issue seriously, with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducting a day-long review with Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satish Kumar and senior officials.
 
The railways is launching a new "Tank to Tap" water filtration system at 20,000 locations, including water coolers, and a comprehensive water filtration and monitoring system.
 
Moreover, the railways ministry, in a statement, said that it will undertake replacement of water tanks and ensure strict compliance on regular water quality testing at source and outlet points, centralised monitoring and accountability, and scheduled cleaning and maintenance of storage tanks.
 
“This is a top priority area and will be monitored directly at the Board level. Progress and water quality reports will be published periodically to ensure transparency. This action is part of a larger drive to address all CAG observations and improve the overall travel experience,” the railways said.
 

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Topics : cag Indian Railways railway station

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First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 9:19 PM IST