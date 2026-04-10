E-way bills hit record 140.6 million in March, up 13%, shows GSTN data

E-way bill generation hit a record high in March, registering a 13 per cent year-on-year increase to 140.6 million, according to Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) data. The previous peak was recorded in December, when e-way bills touched an all-time high of 138.39 million, up 23.6 per cent year-on-year. Sequentially, generation rose 6.04 per cent from 132.59 million in February.

Notably, e-way bill generation has been hitting record highs since the government undertook a major GST rate rationalisation exercise in September.

An e-way bill is an electronically generated document mandated under the GST regime for the movement of goods valued above ₹50,000. It captures details of the consignment, consignor, consignee, and transporter, and is designed to curb tax evasion while enabling real-time tracking of goods movement across states.

According to Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, the surge in e-way bill generation reflects improved compliance and strong goods movement, with the post-September uptick indicating gains from rate rationalisation. However, it should not be viewed as a pure proxy for economic growth, as tighter enforcement and data-driven compliance have also contributed.

“Going forward, the focus must shift from volume to quality — ensuring ease of compliance through system stability, faster dispute resolution, and uniform enforcement. This will determine whether the trend reflects genuine formalisation or compliance-led inflation in reporting,” Rastogi said.

As per Krishan Arora, partner with Grant Thornton Bharat, till February, the continued surge in e-way bills signified sustained business activity in India, coupled with increased momentum in supply chain activity. While some of the surge continued as spillover in March, with escalated war-related global disruptions and economic uncertainties, the increased e-way bill activity in March could be attributable to contingency and panic demand, and larger inventorisation of raw material and finished goods across the country.

“It needs to be seen whether this spike will continue amid ongoing uncertainties for the time being despite the temporary war ceasefire,” Arora said.

The strong numbers come amid expectations of a pickup in consumption demand in the economy. According to the Second Advance Estimates released on February 27 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), under the revised gross domestic product (GDP) series with 2022–23 as the base year, Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) — a key gauge of consumer demand — is projected to grow 7.7 per cent in real terms in 2025–26, up from 5.8 per cent in 2024–25.

In nominal terms, PFCE is expected to expand 8.9 per cent, with its share in GDP inching up to 56.7 per cent in FY26 from 56.5 per cent in FY25. The anticipated consumption momentum is likely to support overall real GDP growth of 7.6 per cent in FY26, compared with 7.1 per cent in the previous year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its monetary policy review on April 8, also highlighted robust private consumption as a key driver of growth impulses. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said growth impulses continue to be supported by “robust private consumption and investment demand”, while the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, even as it flagged risks from elevated crude oil prices and the West Asia conflict.