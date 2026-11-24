India's economic activity grew 12.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in October in nominal terms, the fastest pace in three years, according to the ICRA Business Activity Monitor, the rating agency's index of high-frequency indicators released on Tuesday. October also marked the fifth consecutive month of double-digit YoY expansion.

The rating agency, however, cautioned that the surge was partly driven by a low base. "This partly reflects the low base effect related to shift in the festive calendar and unseasonal rains in October 2025," the report said. ICRA expects growth in economic activity to cool in November, given the higher number of holidays in the month this year. It said the average performance of October and November would provide a better assessment of the festive season, as it would adjust for festive base effects.

The ICRA Business Activity Monitor tracks 16 high-frequency indicators, including auto production, power generation, exports, fuel sales and bank credit. The YoY performance of 11 of the 16 constituent indicators improved in October compared to September. These included automobile output, mining production, electricity generation, non-oil exports, port cargo traffic, GST e-way bills and diesel sales.

Electricity generation growth accelerated, supported by higher temperatures and deficient rainfall amid El Niño conditions. Cement output growth rose to 15.4 per cent from 10.1 per cent, and ICRA said the robust growth in cement and steel output indicates construction activity remained healthy.

Core sector output grew 10.9 per cent in October, the fastest pace in the new series. This was supported by a low base, as output had grown just 0.8 per cent a year earlier. ICRA expects core output growth to cool to mid-single digits in November. "While the growth print for October 2026 signals a strong start for Q3 FY2027, this is largely optical," the report said.

The improvement, however, was not uniform. According to the report, vehicle registrations contracted against an elevated base, following the spike in festive purchases in October 2025 after the GST rate rationalisation. Growth in petrol and finished steel consumption moderated, while domestic air passenger traffic continued to contract.

Early data for November reveals mixed trends. Average daily vehicle registrations rose to an all-time high during November 1-21, which ICRA said largely reflects the shift in the festive calendar. Growth in electricity demand moderated, partly on account of an unfavourable base. Rabi sowing fell about 11 per cent YoY up to November 13.

Auto retail sales touched an all-time high of 5.5 million units during the 42-day festive period, surpassing last year's GST cut-led record by 2.2 per cent, according to dealers' body FADA.

Passenger vehicle sales, however, contracted on the record base. The all-India unemployment rate dipped to 4.9 per cent in October from 5 per cent in September, amid improving employment levels for women. Rural labour market conditions improved, while urban conditions deteriorated marginally.

Financial conditions eased somewhat in early November, led by an upswing in equity markets, a mild dip in government bond yields and an appreciation of the rupee.

"Overall, trends for October and early November signals a strong start for Q3 FY2027, however, this is partly clouded by shifts in festive dates," the report concluded.