Home / Economy / News / Economic Stabilisation Fund to help India tackle global headwinds: FM

Economic Stabilisation Fund to help India tackle global headwinds: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the proposed Economic Stabilisation Fund will create fiscal headroom for India to respond to global shocks such as supply chain disruptions and energy crises

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2026. (Photo: Sansad TV/PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed setting up an Economic Stabilisation Fund to create fiscal headroom, enabling India to respond more effectively to global economic headwinds.
 
Responding to the discussion on the second batch of supplementary demands for grants in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, "I would like to highlight that the proposed Economic Stabilisation Fund will provide fiscal headroom, allowing India to respond to global headwinds such as recent crises, unanticipated supply chain disruptions, unexpected shocks to sub-sectors of the Indian economy, and any other events that may have significant fiscal implications. In anticipation of what cannot be foreseen, we are coming up with economic stabilisation measures".
 
 
The supplementary demands seek Parliament's approval for gross additional expenditure of over ₹2.81 trillion for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). As part of the demands, the finance ministry has also sought ₹57,381.84 crore for the Economic Stabilisation Fund. The proposal of the fund comes amid an energy supply crunch due to the West Asia conflict.
 
She further said the fiscal deficit for FY26 will remain within the Revised Estimates (RE), which projects it at 4.4 per cent of GDP, the same level as the Budget Estimates (BE) for the year. 

“There is no increase in expenditure beyond the BE of 2025–26 due to the second supplementary,” she said.
 
The supplementary demands involve a net cash outgo of ₹2.01 trillion. The gross additional spending will be matched by savings of ₹80,145.71 crore across ministries and departments or by enhanced receipts and recoveries, the ministry said.
 
The additional spending includes ₹15,000 crore for the nutrient-based subsidy scheme under the Department of Fertilisers and ₹23,640 crore for subsidy support under the development action plan of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The finance ministry has also sought an additional ₹3,788 crore to meet subsidy requirements under the interest equalisation support for lines of credit provided through the Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme.
 

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

