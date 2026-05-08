Economist Ashok Lahiri takes charge as NITI Aayog vice-chairperson

Economist and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the legislative assembly Ashok Lahiri on Friday took charge as the vice-chairperson of India’s apex policy think tank NITI Aayog, taking over from incumbent Suman Bery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairperson of NITI Aayog.

Lahiri, who represented Balurghat in the West Bengal Assembly, was appointed as the think tank’s VC last month in the middle of polls. He had decided not to contest elections this time.

“His experience across academia, public institutions and international organisations will further strengthen NITI Aayog’s efforts towards evidence-based policymaking and economic transformation,” the think tank said in a social media post.

Lahiri served as chief economic adviser to the Government of India between 2002 and 2007 and was a member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Policy experts and economists said that Lahiri’s experience of working both under UPA and NDA governments, and his grassroots experience as a politician, would help economic planning and coordination with states -- a key area of NITI Aayog’s work.

His appointment was part of a larger and unprecedented overhaul of the Aayog, which changed all but one of its members for the first time since its formation in 2015. The reshuffle saw members -- agriculture economist Ramesh Chand and Dr VK Paul leave after 11 years, and scientist VK Saraswat and economist Arvind Virmani after nine and four years, respectively.

In their stead, the Centre appointed AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas, economist KV Raju, Union Science Secretary and former IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar, and scientist Gobardhan Das last month.

On Saturday, the government also appointed developmental activist and member of the Capacity Building Commission R Balasubramanian and academic Joram Aniya as members.

The reshuffle, notably, retained only one member -- former Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

The Aayog, in the immediate future, has to conduct the Governing Council Meeting -- a consultative mechanism chaired by Modi and attended by all state and Union Territory chief ministers as members.

The think tank is developing India’s economic roadmap to become a developed country by 2047.

It will also have to coordinate with states on the economic impact of the West Asia crisis.