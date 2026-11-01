Govt raises export duty on diesel, aviation fuel; scraps petrol levy

The government has revised export duties on petroleum products, raising the levy on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports while completely withdrawing the duty on petrol exports.

The export duty on diesel has been increased to ₹11.50 per litre from ₹8.50 per litre, while the duty on ATF exports has been raised by 50 paise per litre to ₹11 per litre from ₹10.50 per litre. The government has withdrawn the ₹2.50-per-litre duty on petrol exports, bringing the levy to nil.

The revised rates, notified on October 31, will be applicable for the next fortnight.

The levies on exports of petrol, diesel and ATF were introduced on March 27, 2026, as part of measures to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports amid the West Asia crisis.

The rates are reviewed and revised every fortnight based on average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF during the period since the previous review. The previous revision took effect on October 16.

The government said there was no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.

The latest move comes as India's refiners remain significant exporters of petroleum products, with the government using export levies as a policy tool to balance overseas sales with domestic availability amid volatility in global oil markets.