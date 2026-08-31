Economy stable, El Nino clouds food inflation, farm output outlook: FinMin

While India’s economic activity, inflation and external position are “relatively stable” despite an uncertain global environment, the outlook for food inflation and agricultural output remains cautious amid monsoon concerns emanating from El Nino, the finance ministry said on Monday.

“Despite external risks, India's economic activity, inflation and external position have remained relatively stable,” the ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review (MER) for August. But “the outlook for domestic food inflation and agricultural output remains cautious, with an intensifying El Nino expected to peak in late 2026.”

The finance ministry’s concern over inflation comes after CPI inflation shot to a 19-month high of 4.45 per cent in July. Meanwhile, food inflation peaked at 5.52 per cent in July, the highest in the current CPI series launched earlier in February.

“Looking ahead, food prices, global commodity trends and weather-related risks remain key factors shaping the inflation outlook,” the MER said.

Food inflation could absorb a large share of household disposable income, constraining discretionary spending by households, the ministry said in the MER. But at the same time, this may also limit the extent to which cost-side pressures are passed through to final consumer prices, the MER added.

“Going ahead, easing cost pressures and firm demand conditions are expected to support activity, although the external environment remains a key source of uncertainty,” the MER said. “Domestic economic activity remains steady, with resilient domestic demand providing support amid some moderation in the pace of expansion.”

The comments in the MER come as data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday showed that the Indian economy grew 7.8 per cent in April-June of 2026-27 (Q1FY27).

On the external front, the ministry noted that India has so far demonstrated unexpected strength, remaining well-positioned to absorb pressures from shifting global trade dynamics and volatile financial markets.

Although the current account deficit (CAD) widened marginally in Q1FY27, the MER pointed to a subsequent recovery in capital flows and strategic engagements — such as BRICS initiatives to expand intra-bloc trade, integrate MSMEs and build resilient value chains — as key drivers of export diversification.

"Taken together, these developments provide a supportive foundation for maintaining external sector stability, even as global uncertainties persist," the report said.

But looking beyond immediate buffers, the ministry emphasised that sustaining long-term industrial competitiveness will require structural upgrades at home. "Going forward, sustained efforts to strengthen R&D, skills, supply chain resilience and enabling infrastructure will be important for supporting industrial competitiveness and strengthening the capacity to respond to global disruptions," the MER added.