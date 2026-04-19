Weekly economy wrap: Inflation uptick, monsoon fears weigh on outlook

India’s economic signals this week pointed to a mixed and increasingly fragile near-term outlook, shaped by emerging risks on both domestic and global fronts. Early warnings of a sub-par monsoon, persistent inflationary pressures, and spillovers from the ongoing West Asia crisis have begun to influence macroeconomic indicators, even as policymakers attempt to sustain growth momentum.

IMD forecasts sub-par monsoon

India is likely to witness a below-average monsoon in 2026 after two consecutive years of above-normal rainfall. The India Meteorological Department has projected rainfall at around 92 per cent of the long-period average, raising concerns for the farm sector, which remains heavily dependent on seasonal rains. A weaker monsoon could dampen rural incomes and demand, while also exerting pressure on food prices in the months ahead.

Inflation pressures build up

The impact of the West Asia crisis has started reflecting in domestic prices. Retail inflation edged up to 3.4 per cent year-on-year in March, driven largely by food items. While this remains within the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort band, the trajectory suggests building pressures.

India slips to sixth-largest economy

India’s ranking in nominal GDP terms slipped to sixth place , with the UK moving ahead, according to the International Monetary Fund. The shift appears to be driven largely by currency movements and relative changes among major economies, rather than any fundamental weakening of domestic growth.

Unemployment rises to five-month high

The unemployment rate climbed to 5.1 per cent in March, marking a five-month high and signalling softening labour market conditions. This trend coincides with concerns over rural demand, particularly in light of the monsoon outlook, and could weigh on consumption patterns if sustained.

Trade deficit narrows

India’s trade deficit narrowed to $20.98 billion in March, aided by a moderation in imports. Ongoing tensions in West Asia could disrupt shipping routes and energy supplies, potentially reversing recent gains in trade stability.

Government steps in on external vulnerabilities

Infrastructure and energy push continues