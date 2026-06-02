El Nino's local impact may outweigh overall monsoon deficit, warn experts

Though the forecast comes with a model error margin of plus or minus 5 per cent, if the actual rainfall comes close to the prediction, it would mean that the 2026 monsoon will likely be counted among the driest since 2015. The LPA for the whole country is 87 cm of rainfall across the entire duration of the southwest monsoon.

In 2015, the actual cumulative rainfall across the country during the four months from June to September was just 86 per cent of the LPA.

That made 2014 and 2015 two consecutive years of ‘deficient’ rainfall, which was the fourth such instance in 115 years. The previous instances of two consecutive years of deficient rainfall, as per IMD records, were in 1904 and 1905, 1965 and 1966, and 1986 and 1987.

How does the 2026 monsoon forecast compare with 2015? In 2015, as per IMD records, the southwest monsoon was 16 per cent surplus in June, but the rains lost momentum thereafter, resulting in below-normal rains in all subsequent months. In July 2015, the southwest monsoon was 16 per cent below normal, which worsened to 22 per cent below normal in August, and deteriorated further to 24 per cent below normal in September.

But because of the June surplus, the monsoon worked out to a deficiency of just 4 per cent after the first two months of June and July that year.

In contrast, the monsoon deficit after the first two months of the season in 2014, which too incidentally was a deficient monsoon year, was almost 22 per cent.

However, even withing the overall monsoon deficit in 2015, there were periods when rainfall was almost normal.

For example, IMD data shows that in July 2015, while overall rainfall across the country was almost 16 per cent below normal, there were areas in central and north-west India where rainfall was above normal.

Likewise, in August 2015, while cumulative all-India rainfall was almost 22 per cent lower than average, there was isolated rainfall activity over the eastern peninsular region, particularly confined to Tamil Nadu and the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, in September 2015, while the whole country received deficient rainfall and regions extending from central to north-west India, which had seen surplus rainfall in June, experienced acute rainfall deficits, the monsoon remained active over Odisha and neighbouring areas.

In 2015, seasonal rainfall during the June-September period was 83 per cent of the LPA over north-west India, 84 per cent over central India, 85 per cent over the southern peninsula and 92 per cent over north-east India.

Out of the 36 meteorological subdivisions, 18 subdivisions that make up 55 per cent of the total area of the country received normal seasonal rainfall and 17 subdivisions, constituting 39 per cent of the total area of the country, received deficient seasonal rainfall.

One subdivision (West Rajasthan), constituting 6 per cent of the total area of the country, received excess rainfall.

Why is rainfall distribution more important than cumulative rainfall? It is perhaps in this spatial distribution and spread that the story of the 2026 monsoon will also lie.

While overall cumulative rainfall might fall into the deficient category, there could be patches and periods when rainfall would be above normal or even normal. It is those periods and regions that need to be watched closely.

Typically, weather officials say an El Nino year is characterised not only by lower rainfall volumes but also by longer-than-usual monsoon breaks.

“Usually, in a normal monsoon year, there are breaks of 7-8 days, but in an El Nino year, these breaks are typically longer, sometimes even 15-20 days, which can go up to 25 days over a particular region,” Madhavan Rajeevan, former secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences and a noted monsoon expert, told Business Standard.

Rajeevan said the IMD is predicting close to a 60 per cent probability of deficient rainfall, which means there is a strong possibility that the monsoon this year will be poor.

“But the only thing we don't know is what the spatial distribution of rainfall will be and how evenly it will be spread. Typically, in an El Nino year, central India, the northern parts of the peninsula and the southern peninsula are the areas where we normally have a difficult monsoon season, but the North-East will have good rainfall, where we can also expect some floods. Also, monsoon breaks will be longer this year due to El Nino,” he added.

What could a deficient monsoon mean for farmers and rural India? While there are indications of a difficult season in monsoon 2026, but lessons from 2015 show that the impact might not be uniform across India. There will be patches where rainfall will be good, but there will also be regions where rainfall will be extremely poor. It is on those regions and the farmers with small landholdings in rainfed areas growing one or two crops that the focus should now lie.

“Basically, what it wants to highlight is that we always talk about all-India rice production, etc, which might not fall by much, but at the local level, things might get extremely bad for small farmers. Overall, the negative impact on GDP might not be significant, but typically in an El Nino year, the localised impact can be immense, which we need to watch out for,” Rajeevan cautioned.