Employment in unincorporated sector crossed 150 million in Jan-Mar

Employment in India’s unincorporated non-agricultural sector crossed the 150 million mark for the first time in the January-March quarter of 2026, rising 15.51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 151.7 million from 131.3 million in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the Quarterly Bulletin of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (QBUSE) released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday.

“This demonstrates a healthy labour market growth in the sector, which is a major source of employment for a variety of skilled or unskilled people across different socio-economic background,” the bulletin noted.

The estimated number of establishments rose 16.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 91.6 million during the period.

While expansion remained broad-based across sectors, the rural sector outpaced the urban sector in terms of growth, according to the report.

Rural establishments grew 20.46 per cent Y-o-Y, while urban establishments rose 12.59 per cent. Similarly, rural employment increased 21.65 per cent, compared with 10.39 per cent growth in urban employment.

“Many unincorporated units depend on casual labour, migrant workers, and helpers who often shift to seasonal agricultural work and return either as an entrepreneur or as a worker when activity in the sector strengthens, leading to a rise in employment and establishments,” according to NSO.

Among broad activity categories (manufacturing, trade, and other services), the services segment was the main driver of growth. The number of service establishments increased 24.82 per cent from a year earlier, while employment in the segment rose 31.13 per cent, making services both the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the unincorporated economy.

NSO said this reflected rising entrepreneurial activity and increasing demand for local services.

Manufacturing employment grew 10 per cent, while services employment rose by a mere 2.2 per cent.

The workforce mix in the unincorporated non-agricultural sector continued to be dominated by working owners, who accounted for 60.97 per cent of total workers, up from 58.29 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The share of hired workers declined marginally to 24.77 per cent from 26.86 per cent.

The bulletin also said women accounted for about 29 per cent of total employment in the sector, slightly higher than in the same quarter of 2025, according to Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE).

On digital adoption, around 81 per cent of establishments used the internet for entrepreneurial purposes. It also said nearly 81 per cent had adopted cashless modes of transaction, including online banking, Unified Payments Interface, POS devices and other digital payment mechanisms.

Formalisation, too, is accelerating. The share of establishments registered under an act or authority climbed to 41.37 per cent, up sharply from 36.2 per cent a year ago.