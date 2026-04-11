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Energy, defence, and trade on agenda as Foreign Secy Misri heads to Europe

West Asia crisis and its impact on energy security are expected to figure prominently in Misri's talks with the interlocutors in Paris and Berlin

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Misri's visit to France and Germany comes at the end of his trip to the US (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will undertake a three-day visit to Paris and Berlin beginning Sunday for high-level talks on energy, trade and defence -- sectors that have become increasingly critical amid a fractured geopolitical landscape.

Misri's visit to France and Germany comes at the end of his trip to the US, where he met Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a number of other senior officials of the Trump administration.

The West Asia crisis and its impact on energy security are expected to figure prominently in Misri's talks with the interlocutors in Paris and Berlin.

In Paris, the foreign secretary will co-chair the India-France Foreign Office Consultations along with Martin Briens, the secretary general of the French Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Saturday.

 

Both Misri and Briens will discuss a wide range of issues, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, artificial intelligence and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges in addition to the latest global and regional developments, it said.

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In Berlin, the foreign secretary will co-chair the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations alongside Geza Andreas von Geyr, the state secretary of the German Foreign Office, the MEA said.

The discussions would cover diverse domains of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investments, defence and security, technology, green energy, development cooperation, education and people-to-people ties, as well as global and regional matters of mutual interest, it said.

Misri is also expected to meet other dignitaries and senior government officials in both Paris and Berlin.

The foreign secretary's trip follows the visits of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron to India in January and February, respectively.

It will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India's bilateral relations with both countries and advance ongoing cooperation across key priority areas, the MEA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India-France India Germany Ministry of External Affairs Europe energy sector

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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