Energy imports are in full flow from all non-Hormuz routes: Hardeep Puri

Amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the global oil and energy market due to West Asia crisis, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has informed that India's energy imports are in "full flow from alll non-Hormuz routes" at present, and all requirements of citizens are also being met.

In an interaction with the mediapersons on Saturday, the Union Minister discussed the measures taken by India over ongoing energy availability, affordability and sustainability in the changing global order and challenges.

"In my excellent interaction with members of the media fraternity today, we discussed how India is navigating the trilemma of energy availability, affordability and sustainability even in the face of the current geopolitical challenges. Energy imports into the country are in full flow from all Non-Hormuz routes. The energy requirements of our citizens are being fully met. India is in a comfortable position. There is no room for anxiety or speculation in this regard," Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the government sources said that Qatar has provided specific guarantees regarding LNG's supply continuity, noting, "We are assured by Qatar that they will start supplying to India on the very first minute once the route is open."

This is complemented by a global interest in supplying the Indian market, as officials said that "We have surplus stock of LNG" and "We have got offer of LNG from a large number of countries."

The supply route from Qatar is effectively paralysed because the Strait of Hormuz--the narrow but vital shipping corridor that connects the Persian Gulf to the open sea--has been severely impacted by the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Government sources also gave a positive update on the cargo movements, saying that the "cargo movement near the Strait of Hormuz may start soon."

"This comes after Iran pledges not to target neighbours unless attacked from their territory," the sources added.

Addressing concerns over supply chain vulnerabilities, the government has successfully reduced its reliance on the volatile Strait of Hormuz by diversifying its import routes.