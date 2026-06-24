Energy stress, weak monsoon to slow India's growth to 6.6% in FY27: S&P

Citing energy stress and the possibility of a sub-par monsoon, S&P Global Ratings has projected India's economic growth to moderate to 6.6 per cent in the current financial year from the 7.7 per cent growth estimated by the government for FY26.

"We project real GDP growth will slow to 6.6 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2027, compared with 7.7 per cent in fiscal 2026, amid energy stress, expectations of a sub-par monsoon, and slowing global growth," the agency said in its report, Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q3 2026: AI-Exposed Markets To Outperform, released early on Wednesday.

While the announcement of an interim peace deal between the US and Iran last week has softened crude oil prices, the energy stress is expected to weigh on the economy until damaged energy infrastructure in West Asia returns to normalcy.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a below-normal monsoon for 2026, projecting rainfall at 90 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) due to El Niño conditions.

S&P Global's economic growth projection for India in FY27 is in line with that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The rating agency expects India's growth to improve to 7.2 per cent in the next financial year and to 7 per cent in the subsequent year.

The energy stress is also likely to increase consumer price index (CPI) inflation in India following the hike in retail prices of fuel oil. "We project consumer inflation will rise to 5.1 per cent this fiscal year as manufacturers pass on higher energy costs to consumers, alongside recent increases in administered prices such as for petrol, diesel and cooking gas," the report said.

India's retail inflation averaged around 2 per cent in FY26.

The expected rise in inflation could prompt the RBI to tighten monetary policy. S&P Global expects the central bank to raise the policy repo rate by 25 basis points in the second half of the current fiscal year.

"We expect a policy rate hike in the second half of this fiscal year," the report said.

The agency has projected the repo rate to remain at 5.50 per cent during the next two financial years and ease to 5.25 per cent only in FY30.

At the same time, measures undertaken by the Indian government and the RBI to attract foreign capital inflows have helped the rupee strengthen somewhat against the US dollar, according to S&P Global. The agency has projected the exchange rate at Rs 93.5 per dollar in FY27, better than Wednesday's closing level of Rs 94.65 per dollar.