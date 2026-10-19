Engineering exports may hit record $150 billion in FY27: EEPC chairman
The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Chairman said shipments are recording healthy growth in markets such as the US
Listen to This Article
The country's engineering exports are expected to reach an all-time high of $150 billion this fiscal, EEPC Chairman Pankaj Chadha said on Monday.
The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Chairman said shipments are recording healthy growth in markets such as the US.
"Last fiscal, the exports were $122 billion, and this financial year, we are expecting it to reach an all-time high of $150 billion," he said.
He added that increasing exports in sectors like iron and steel and their products and machinery would help shipments.
In April-September this fiscal, the exports rose by about 20 per cent to $70.87 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 2:34 PM IST