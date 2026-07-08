EPFO rolls out upgraded CITES platform, FY26 PF interest by July 15

The government on Wednesday rolled out the upgraded Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES 2.01) platform for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), migrating about 340 million member accounts from over 120 decentralised databases to a unified national system.

The upgraded platform is expected to significantly improve claim processing, service delivery and member access. It will also enable crediting of provident fund interest for 2025-26 by July 15, months ahead of the usual October-November timeline.

Launching the platform, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said EPFO had completed the migration of its entire member database to a single centralised architecture, replacing the earlier system under which each field office maintained separate databases. The platform, which was rolled out in phases, will be fully operational nationwide by the end of this week. With the migration complete, members' service requests can now be processed at any authorised EPFO office instead of being linked to a specific regional office.

Mandaviya said interest at 8.25 per cent for 2025-26, amounting to an estimated ₹1.44 trillion, would be auto-processed for 340 million member accounts and verified by field authorities before being credited. “Members will be able to view the interest credit in their passbook by July 15. Earlier, after the EPF interest rate was declared, it typically took until October-November for the interest to be credited to members’ accounts,” the minister said.

The upgraded platform will provide members with a unified digital interface through the EPFO member portal, allowing them to access membership details, provident fund balances, claim status, pensionable service records and benefits availed from a single platform. Information that was earlier spread across multiple systems will now be available in one place.

The system also introduces automated pre-validation of claims to flag discrepancies before processing and inform members of the corrections required. Members will be able to view the eligible withdrawal amount under different categories before filing a claim.

Mandaviya said the auto-settlement limit for eligible advance claims has been raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh for fully KYC-compliant members. Any clarifications sought during claim processing can now be submitted online instead of requiring visits to EPFO offices.

Under the revised payment architecture, claim settlements will be processed through a centralised system using faster electronic payment channels. EPFO has also changed the method for calculating interest on final settlements, with interest now being computed up to the date of payment authorisation instead of the last day of the previous month.

Members will also be able to withdraw up to 75 per cent of their provident fund balance under the revised framework. UPI-linked withdrawals will be rolled out after the nationwide implementation of CITES is completed, Mandaviya said.

The CITES project is EPFO’s flagship information technology modernisation initiative aimed at replacing legacy regional office-based systems with a single nationwide digital platform. The CITES 2.01 project was approved by the Central Board of Trustees in 2021, and implementation began in January 2023, with modules rolled out in phases before the nationwide migration was completed this week.