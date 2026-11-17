The European Commission on Monday imposed anti-dumping duties of 9.5 per cent on certain cold-rolled flat steel products imported from India, following an investigation that found the products were entering the European Union market at dumped prices.

The definitive anti-dumping duties, which will also apply to imports from Japan, Taiwan, Türkiye and Vietnam, will come into effect on Tuesday.

While India faces only 9.5 per cent duty, Japan faces the highest duty of 27.9 per cent, and the rates for Taiwan range from 20.7 per cent to 27 per cent. Vietnam has been assigned a duty of 16 per cent, and Türkiye faces rates ranging from 3 per cent to 7.8 per cent.

The investigation found that certain cold-rolled flat steel products from five countries were being sold in the EU at prices below their normal value, a practice known as dumping. Cold-rolled flat steel is commonly used in most areas of manufacturing.

"As such, the Commission considers this investigation to be of systemic importance for trade defence, beyond the products and industry sectors it concerns," it said, adding that the investigation demonstrated its ability to develop evidence-based measures to address evolving trade-distorting practices.

Why India was flagged

The Commission said government measures in India had affected the domestic price of iron ore, a key raw material used in the production of cold-rolled flat steel.

The investigation also identified particular market situations in India and Taiwan, where domestic market conditions affected the prices used to assess dumping margins.

For Taiwan, the Commission pointed to excess steel production capacity in China and increased imports of Chinese cold-rolled flat steel, which put downward pressure on domestic prices and affected the profitability of Taiwanese producers.

The EU market for cold-rolled flat steel products is worth around €23.2 billion, of which €282 million come from India, €240 million from Turkiye, €180 million from Japan, 345 million euros from Taiwan and 125 million euros from Vietnam.

The EU's domestic production is spread across 12 EU member countries and employs more than 8,600 people.