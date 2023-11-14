Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

European air fares 'rising way above inflation', says ACI Europe

This rising trend continued into October, ACI said, adding fares were up 47% when booked three months in advance

Airlines, air fare

The Financial Times had reported in early November that the European Union was pressuring airlines over soaring fares | Photo: Freepik

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air fares in Europe are "rising way above inflation," Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said on Tuesday, rebutting statements from airline lobby group IATA.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) - which represents some 300 airlines including Lufthansa and SAS - had said that while air fares were rising below inflation, charges from airport operators have grown above it.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"While IATA states that air fares in Europe only increased by +16% as of June this year compared to 2019, independent and authoritative data from RDC shows such increase actually standing at +38% over the peak Summer months," the trade association representing European airports said in a statement.
 
This rising trend continued into October, ACI said, adding fares were up 47% when booked three months in advance.
 
The Financial Times had reported in early November that the European Union was pressuring airlines over soaring fares.

Also Read

Train fares reduced by up to 25% on several routes: All you need to know

Why are airfares in India soaring and is there a way to beat it?

Air fares fixed by airlines, no governmental control: Centre tells HC

Flights to charger: How to prepare for your European holiday break

No fares for women in UP Roadways and city buses ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan'

China plans to allocate $137 bn of new funds to aid housing market

Samvat 2080: Start of a new year signals better prospects for bonds, rupee

Sebi participates in IITF to spread investor awareness, financial literacy

India made G20 far more inclusive by making AU permanent member: Kant

Bio CNG, LNG, bio bitumen, aviation fuel being made from stubble: Gadkari

Topics : air fares European Commission Europe economy

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesHappy Gujarati New Year 2023Latest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon