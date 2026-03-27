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Home / Economy / News / Excise duty cut can result in fiscal loss of ₹1.5 trillion, say economists

Excise duty cut can result in fiscal loss of ₹1.5 trillion, say economists

₹10 per litre excise duty cut on petrol and diesel may cost ₹1.5 trn in FY27 but help sustain consumption amid the West Asia crisis, even as economists flag risks to fiscal space

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Various economists had revised their FY27 growth forecasts downward amid the escalating war in West Asia

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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The excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre announced by the government on Friday is likely to result in a fiscal loss of ₹1.5 trillion in FY27 but will help the government keep the consumption engine going amid the West Asia crisis, economists said.
 
“In view of the West Asia crisis, the central excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption has been reduced by ₹10 per litre each. This will provide protection to consumers from a rise in prices,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a post on X.
 
“The cut is going to support the oil marketing companies. Had this not been announced, the price rise would have been passed on to the consumers,” said Yuvika Singhal, economist, QuantiEco.
 
 
Experts feel that additional fiscal costs that the government takes on its balance sheet to insulate consumers from the Middle East crisis could reduce its capacity to undertake strong capital expenditure.
 
“There is also likely to be a higher subsidy burden on the government due to fertiliser subsidy, so the revenue slippages could be higher. We have to see whether these costs are met by expenditure cuts,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

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Various economists had revised their FY27 growth forecasts downward as the escalating war in West Asia pushed crude oil prices higher and disrupted trade routes.
 
ICICI Bank, in a research report, said assuming that acute supply disruptions are largely resolved within a month, it reduces FY27 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast by 50 basis points to 7 per cent. “There remain downside risks to our projections if the conflict drags on beyond a month and energy transport via the Strait of Hormuz remains subdued. Moreover, such a scenario would also adversely impact global economic growth and pose additional headwinds for India,” it added.
 
Goldman Sachs was the first major agency to cut India’s FY27 growth forecast to 6.5 per cent from 7 per cent, pointing to slower exports and sticky inflation as key issues. 

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Topics : Excise Duty Fiscal Deficit Fuel prices Petrol prices Diesel prices Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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