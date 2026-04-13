Exporters reel under war-risk charges, freight surge amid West Asia crisis

The Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) had, in a submission to the Directorate General of Shipping under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, before the recent ceasefire, flagged shipment-level instances where exporters were hit with steep “war risk surcharge” or “emergency conflict surcharge” imposed by shipping companies. The letter, reviewed by Business Standard, showed that these surcharges were as high as $2,000 per container.

The document cited cases involving 10 containers in one shipment, 13 in another, and 18 in a third, with overall costs in some instances translating to nearly ₹50 lakh on around 25 containers.

Fresh inputs from industry executives indicate that these levies are continuing despite the announcement of a two-week truce. “There is no clarity. The charges are still being imposed,” said an executive at a listed recycling company, who did not wish to be identified.

He added that freight costs to the West Asia have surged sharply. “The export cost to the West Asia has increased almost tenfold,” he said, noting that firms are being forced to absorb the increase due to existing contracts.

The stress is particularly acute due to contract structures. Most Indian exporters operate on a cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) basis, locking in delivery prices in advance and leaving them unable to pass on sudden increases in freight costs. “Either we supply at a loss or we risk breaking the contract. There is no other option,” the executive said.

The impact is pushing exporters into losses. Operating on margins of 1–2 per cent, firms are now facing logistics costs of nearly 4 per cent of cargo value, effectively wiping out profitability. The executive said his company is incurring an additional burden of nearly ₹80 lakh per month while exporting around 1,000 tonnes of recycled finished products to the West Asia, turning margins negative.

Exporters catering to European markets are also seeing disruptions, indicating that the impact extends beyond directly affected conflict routes. An executive at Samanjas Udyog Pvt Ltd, which exports brass bearing cages to Europe, said transit times to Hamburg (Germany) have nearly doubled from 30–40 days to 60–70 days, affecting production cycles and delivery commitments.

The shift to air freight is also pushing up costs. “Air freight costs have more than doubled, from about ₹350 per kg earlier to ₹700–800 per kg now,” the executive said, adding that companies are increasingly being forced to shift to costlier modes of transport to meet customer demand.

He also pointed to a broader pricing issue across logistics providers. “Some of these charges are being applied even on routes that are not directly affected by the conflict,” he said, adding that freight in some cases has risen to $3,000–$4,000 per container, based on feedback from customers.

“Though the ceasefire has been announced, the West Asia conflict has had a direct and adverse impact on the Indian recycling industry’s export ecosystem. Escalating freight rates, insurance, aviation, and overall financial risk, including over an estimated USD 2,000 per container increase driven by war-risk surcharges, have made exports significantly unviable for exporters,” said Sanjay Mehta, president, MRAI.