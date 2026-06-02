Exporters stock up on tea amid West Asia conflict, keeping prices firm

Freight rates have surged and cargo movement remains limited amid the disruption, but expectations of an eventual normalisation in trade are prompting merchant exporters to build inventories ahead of an anticipated rebound in shipments.

The increased buying interest has lent support to orthodox tea prices at auctions. Data sourced from the Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) show that the average price of orthodox tea at the Kolkata auctions between Sale 14, held in April, and Sale 22, held on May 26 and 27, rose to Rs 330.61 per kg from Rs 315.26 per kg a year earlier.

Major tea-consuming countries are running low on stocks, said Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of the Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA). "Exporters are sticking their necks out, taking significant risks and building inventories, which is why orthodox tea markets are performing well. At the moment, there is more stocking than actual movement taking place."

After touching a record high last year, tea exports declined during January-March 2026, according to provisional data from the Tea Board of India. Exports during January-March stood at 54.69 million kg (mkg), down from 69.24 mkg in the corresponding period of 2025.

Around 46 per cent of India's tea exports are accounted for by Iraq, the UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt.

For North Indian tea, this is the peak season for exports to West Asia. While some teas are finding their way to West Asia, the routes are longer and the cost higher.

Mohit Agarwal, director, Asian Tea Company, said that tea exports to several West Asian destinations are continuing through longer and more expensive routes.

“Cargo is being diverted through alternative channels or moved via a combination of sea and road transport, resulting in higher logistics costs,” he said.

Himanshu Shah, chairman of M K Shah Exports, said the increase in transit time and higher freight costs had created challenges for both buyers and sellers. “However, since supplies are tight at destination markets, sellers are being able to pass on the higher logistics costs or at least getting compensated in part.”

M K Shah Exports is one of the largest producers and exporters of orthodox tea.

“For now, we believe that the market will remain in favour of sellers at least until August since there is a shortage at the destination,” Shah noted.

An industry body official said the uncertainty has also prompted some importers to make advance payments to secure supplies.

"Some exporters have received advance payments from importers, who felt it was safer to park their money with exporters. There is not enough orthodox tea in the market, so whatever is available is being keenly chased by buyers," he added.

That is expected to keep prices firm. Shaibal Dutt, managing director and chief executive officer of Goodricke Group, said both production and prices have been higher this year. “Our crop is up, and prices have also remained firm.”

“We are now entering the peak export season. The continued strength of the orthodox tea market suggests that merchant exporters are finding channels to move tea. They are closely attuned to market developments, and I remain confident that the current challenges will eventually be resolved.”