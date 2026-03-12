Extended stay of Indians returning from West Asia may trigger tax issues

Professionals and entrepreneurs who are compelled to remain in India longer than expected due to travel disruptions or security concerns may see their tax residency status change, potentially altering their tax obligations.

Under the Income-tax Act, residential status is primarily determined by the number of days an individual spends in India during a financial year. Typically, a person becomes a resident in India if they stay in the country for 182 days or more in a financial year. Alternatively, an individual may also qualify as a resident if they stay 60 days or more in the relevant financial year and 365 days or more in the preceding four financial years.

However, in the case of Indian citizens or persons of Indian origin visiting India, the 60-day threshold is replaced by 182 days, or 120 days if their Indian income exceeds ₹15 lakh, tax experts explained.

Experts said merely becoming a resident does not automatically mean that an individual’s global income will be taxed. Under the tax law, residents are further classified as Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR) and Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR), depending on their presence in India in earlier years.

Individuals who qualify as ROR are required to pay tax in India on their global income and disclose foreign assets in their tax returns. By contrast, those classified as RNOR are generally taxed only on income earned or received in India, as well as foreign income derived from a business controlled from India or a profession set up in India.

Richa Sawhney, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, said individuals returning to India due to the crisis would need to carefully reassess their residential status.

“It is important for such individuals to reassess their residential status as not only the period of stay in financial year 2025–26 but also their presence in earlier years would need to be factored in. The maximum impact would arise where the status changes to ‘Resident and Ordinarily Resident’, as in such cases the global income becomes taxable in India,” Sawhney said.

Treaty benefits, if any, would need to be examined separately and are highly fact-specific, she added.

Apart from individuals, tax experts also flagged potential implications for foreign companies if their employees continue working from India during an extended stay.

Sawhney noted that individuals working from India for overseas employers during their stay could create service permanent establishment (PE) exposure for foreign companies if the duration thresholds prescribed under relevant tax treaties are crossed. A Service Permanent Establishment (Service PE) occurs when a foreign company provides services in a host country through its employees or other personnel for a specific, extended duration, triggering taxation rights for that host country.

For instance, the India–UAE tax treaty provides that a service PE may arise if services are furnished in India for more than nine months within a 12-month period. The India–Saudi Arabia treaty prescribes a threshold of more than 182 days, while the India–Qatar and India–Iran treaties provide a 90-day threshold. The India–Kuwait treaty provides a 183-day threshold, experts noted.

Indian tax treaties generally do not provide specific exemptions for war or travel disruptions, meaning that services rendered in India during such periods could still be considered for determining a taxable presence, noted Sawhney.

Separately, Abhishek A. Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, said the current geopolitical situation in West Asia calls for a pragmatic and humane response from the government, particularly for Indian citizens who may be compelled to remain in India longer than anticipated due to circumstances beyond their control.

According to Rastogi, an extended stay triggered by geopolitical unrest could inadvertently push many individuals into the category of tax residents, thereby exposing them to potential taxation on global income and additional disclosure requirements.

Rastogi suggested that the government could consider allowing individuals forced to stay in India due to the crisis to make a formal declaration explaining the circumstances of their extended presence, so that temporary and involuntary stays do not result in unintended tax consequences.