Fertiliser slump eases, nudges core sector growth up at 1.7% in April

Improvement was driven partly by a narrowing contraction in the fertiliser sector, along with stronger growth in steel and electricity, which are the second- and third-highest weighted sectors, respectively, in the index of eight core industries (ICI).

However, amid the crisis in West Asia, supply-side issues, such as fuel availability and their high prices, continued to exert downward pressure on overall growth.

Rahul Agrawal, senior economist, ICRA, said growth in the ICI was “quite subdued despite a favourable base”.

Fertiliser output, which had recorded its steepest decline since the current data series began in April 2012 at 24.6 per cent in March, saw the contraction ease to 8.6 per cent in April.

Meanwhile, output in the steel and electricity sectors expanded by 6.2 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.

Megha Arora, director, India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), noted that there had been improvement in gas availability for the fertiliser industry at present compared to March.

The agency expects the sector’s production to thus improve from May onwards.

The data further showed that as many as five of the eight core segments recorded a contraction in their output in the second full month of the West Asia crisis. These sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertilisers.

Growth in coal hit a nine-month low of 8.7 per cent during the month while crude oil registered a contraction of 3.9 per cent.

Output in refinery products, which carries the largest weighting of 28.04 in the index, contracted 0.5 per cent after recording a mild 0.1 per cent uptick in March.

Output in natural gas contracted 4.3 per cent, slipping back into negative territory after registering a growth rate of 6.4 per cent in March.

On the other hand, growth in cement output hit a three-month high of 9.3 per cent in April from 4.7 per cent in March.

Electricity output also hit a three-month peak during the month.

The overall ICI reading, however, fell to a five-month low of 166 in April from 185.1 in March.

Output indices for coal, steel and cement also declined to multimonth lows during April. The coal index dropped to a seven-month low of 163.7, steel to a three-month low of 232.8, and cement to a five-month low of 223.7.

The core sectors constitute about 40 per cent in the index of industrial production (IIP).

Agrawal said the contraction across five sectors was likely to reflect in subdued IIP growth for April, the data for which will be released on June 1. It will be on a new base of 2022-23.

Ind-Ra expects growth in industrial production to average around 5 per cent in April due to the improved core growth.

“Ind-Ra expects core sector recovery to continue with a growth forecast of around 3 per cent in May due to a low base and likely improved fertilizer production,” it added.