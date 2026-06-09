Fertiliser subsidy bill may double to ₹3.4 trn in FY27 amid price surge

“Fertiliser is a sensitive issue, and we don’t see prices coming down soon. Officials from the Department of Fertilisers have already met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman thrice to seek a 100 per cent increase in subsidy this year. They have highlighted that the fertiliser pool is narrowing and supplies are lower,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

A 100 per cent hike would take the fertiliser subsidy to a record high of Rs 3.4 trillion in FY27. The previous high was Rs 2.5 trillion in FY23 after the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out.

The official said the government is trying to ramp up domestic fertiliser production to the extent possible to reduce import dependence.

Besides fertiliser, the government has provided support of around Rs 1.23 trillion to oil marketing companies (OMCs) through a special additional excise duty cut of Rs 10 per litre on diesel and petrol, the official said.

“The support was to compensate the OMCs for the under-recoveries they recorded for 78 days before they started passing on the price increase to retail consumers,” the official said.

The overshoot in expenditure due to the higher fertiliser subsidy bill and the revenue loss of around Rs 1.23 trillion because of the excise duty cut has strained the government’s fiscal space in FY27. However, the official said there was no change in the government’s capital expenditure plan of Rs 12.2 trillion for FY27.

The official said that since global uncertainty was partly factored into the FY27 Budget, there is no need for a supplementary demand for grants in the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The government is counting on disinvestment receipts and non-tax revenue for additional resources, the official said. Sitharaman met senior officials of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the Department of Public Enterprises and asked them to step up revenue-generating measures, according to the official.

Sitharaman also holds a review meeting with DIPAM every Monday to take stock of progress, the official said.

Following the meeting, DIPAM has been offloading minority stakes in various listed public sector units through offers for sale (OFSs) every week. DIPAM, which carried out OFSs in five public sector undertakings (PSUs) during the entire FY26, has already offloaded stakes in four PSUs in just the first three months of FY27. With collections of Rs 18,533 crore so far in the current financial year, the government has achieved 23 per cent of its miscellaneous capital receipts target of Rs 80,000 crore. The official expressed optimism that the Rs 80,000-crore target would be exceeded in FY27.

On the recent measures announced by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to encourage foreign portfolio investment inflows, the official said the objective is to facilitate the inclusion of Indian government securities in global bond indices and deepen the domestic debt market. The finance ministry is in talks with global index providers, including the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, to secure the inclusion of Indian government securities.

The passive inflows into Indian debt are also expected to support India’s current account deficit amid the sharp depreciation of the rupee.

In January, Bloomberg said it was reviewing India’s inclusion in the $3-trillion index, with the next update likely by mid-2026.