Fewer women commute to work, spend a third less than men: NSO survey

Women who work in India are far less likely than men to travel for work and spend far less when they do, the first National Household Travel Survey conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed.

According to the survey findings, only 41.9 per cent of women workers aged 15 years and above commute 1 km or more to work, against 61.9 per cent of men. The survey, released on Monday, covered 4.92 lakh households between July 2025 and June 2026.

The gap is widest in villages. There, 37.7 per cent of women workers make such a trip, against 59.6 per cent of men. Further, a rural woman spends ₹307 a month getting to a fixed workplace, less than half the ₹674 a man spends. The gap narrows in cities: ₹884 against ₹1,076.

Women also travel differently. In cities, 21.7 per cent of women workers ride the bus, while 57 per cent of men use a two-wheeler.

Further, families spend ₹423 a month on a girl's school commute, against ₹460 for a boy.