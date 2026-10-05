Monday, October 05, 2026 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Fewer women commute to work, spend a third less than men: NSO survey

Fewer women commute to work, spend a third less than men: NSO survey

Only 41.9 per cent of women workers commute 1 km or more for work, against 61.9 per cent of men, with the gender gap in commuting widest in rural India

female unemployment, Rural female employment, Women employment

According to the survey findings, only 41.9 per cent of women workers aged 15 years and above commute 1 km or more to work, against 61.9 per cent of men

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Women who work in India are far less likely than men to travel for work and spend far less when they do, the first National Household Travel Survey conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed.
 
According to the survey findings, only 41.9 per cent of women workers aged 15 years and above commute 1 km or more to work, against 61.9 per cent of men. The survey, released on Monday, covered 4.92 lakh households between July 2025 and June 2026.
 
The gap is widest in villages. There, 37.7 per cent of women workers make such a trip, against 59.6 per cent of men. Further, a rural woman spends ₹307 a month getting to a fixed workplace, less than half the ₹674 a man spends. The gap narrows in cities: ₹884 against ₹1,076.
 
 
Women also travel differently. In cities, 21.7 per cent of women workers ride the bus, while 57 per cent of men use a two-wheeler.
 
Further, families spend ₹423 a month on a girl's school commute, against ₹460 for a boy.
 

More From This Section

Palm oil

India eyes new palm oil sources as Indonesia, Malaysia raise biofuel blends

GST

GST Council may widen ITC on business vehicles, ease interstate checks

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat

Cultural capital must be integral to economic policy: Culture minister

Modi, Parmelin deepen India-Switzerland ties with new agreements

India, Switzerland ink 5 pacts; agree to expand trade, investment ties

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat

Tech, people, cultural economy key to unlocking tourism: Shekhawat

Topics : NSO Survey workers rural women

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsBJP Rajya Sabha candidate listSupreme Court on ECI claimIndiGo Fuel SurchargeQ2 Results TodayAcevector shares listingOrient Cables sharesDrishyam 3 Box OfficeGold Silver Rate Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 7:48 PM IST