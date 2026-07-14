Ficci launches Family Office Forum to unlock $30 billion for startups

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Tuesday launched the Family Office Forum, a dedicated platform for family offices. The platform aims to channel a growing pool of family capital, estimated at over $30 billion across roughly 300 family offices in India, into the country's startup and innovation ecosystem.

According to the industry body, the forum has been set up to serve as a specialised platform connecting the country’s family offices with the startup ecosystem, providing a structured framework for dialogue, deal flow and co-investment opportunities.

Through the forum, FICCI aims to build a trusted pan-India network of family offices in a phased manner while curating deal flow, organising demo days, and enabling co-investment and shared due diligence with startups and VCs (venture capitalists).

The newly launched forum also aspires to serve as a collective voice on policy, taxation and regulatory matters, aligning with its vision to channel capital into building the country's next generation of globally competitive companies.

Commenting on the development, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, chair of the FICCI Startup Committee and founder and executive vice-chairman of Info Edge, said family offices are emerging as a serious, professional source of capital for the country's economic growth.

“Family offices represent a significant and growing segment of capital in India, but their needs have simply not been well served — they've historically been clubbed together with venture capital firms, even though their experience, regulations, investment strategies, and taxation issues are quite distinct. As India prospers, family offices are only going to get larger and more specialised, and that calls for a dedicated platform where they can exchange ideas and work together,” Bikhchandani added.