FinMin calls for policy agility as economy shows 'cautious resilience'

The Indian economy’s near-term outlook appears to be one of “cautious resilience” underpinned by strong domestic fundamentals, the finance ministry said on Saturday, adding that risks to inflation and domestic consumption arising from external developments and a weaker monsoon calls for agility across monetary, fiscal and structural dimensions.

“Strong services exports, adequate foreign exchange reserves and a stable labour market provide a firm foundation,” the ministry said in a report on India's economic outlook. “However, the confluence of elevated global energy prices, a depreciating rupee, rising upstream cost pressures and the prospect of a below-normal monsoon calls for sustained policy vigilance.”

A call for policy agility

As the global environment remains uncertain, navigating the current financial year, which ends March 2027, will require agility across monetary, fiscal and structural dimensions to safeguard growth momentum and keep inflation durably anchored, the finance ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review (MER) for May.

“The duration of the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz remains the single most consequential variable for India's external and price outlook,” the report said. Crude oil and petroleum products accounted for 53.9 per cent of India’s total merchandise imports from the West Gulf Cooperation Council region in FY26.

This makes the developments around the strategic waterway critical for India’s inflation and external-sector outlook. If the situation normalises soon, strong services exports and sustained investment commitments can facilitate broader-based recovery.

“Policy will need to remain agile across monetary, fiscal, and structural dimensions to navigate this period of compounded uncertainty, external and climatic, while keeping medium-term growth objectives firmly in view,” the report suggested.

Inflation pressures may start to show up

The current divergence between retail inflation and wholesale prices signals that upstream cost pressures are building, and the pass-through to consumers, while limited so far, may not be far behind, the MER pointed out. India’s retail inflation, at 3.48 per cent in April, was well within the RBI's tolerance band; however, wholesale price inflation surged to a 42-month high of 8.3 per cent.

“The recent hike in petrol and diesel prices may activate both direct and indirect transmission channels, and any further escalation in energy prices could narrow the existing cushion more quickly than anticipated,” the ministry cautioned.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have this month hiked the retail prices of petrol and diesel by INR 7.35 per litre and INR 7.53 per litre, the first such price increase in almost four years. The fuel price hikes are likely to show up in India’s retail inflation print starting May.

Poor monsoon could play spoilsport for consumption demand

A deficient monsoon could further add food price pressures on top of energy-driven inflationary risks. “However, second-round effects and their persistence must be evident in the data for policy responses to be triggered,” the ministry said in the MER.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday lowered its 2026 southwest monsoon forecast to 90 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) from the earlier predicted 92 per cent of LPA.

A below-normal monsoon may also pose headwinds to India’s overall consumption demand, the largest contributor to the GDP, in the coming months. “Any significant rainfall deficit coupled with current geopolitical conditions could translate into food inflation, weakening rural demand and aggregate growth,” the ministry warned.

“The global environment has become materially more challenging since the onset of the West Asia conflict,” the MER noted, adding that "Elevated crude prices, tightening financial conditions, and weakening growth momentum across major economies pose headwinds that India cannot fully insulate itself from."

“External pressures are beginning to transmit, selectively but perceptibly, into domestic economic conditions,” the ministry said.

While e-way bill generation, manufacturing and services Purchasing Mangers’ Index, and electricity consumption continued to remain in expansionary territory, the ministry said moderation in fuel consumption and core-sector output suggests global headwinds are beginning to affect some segments of domestic activity.

Foreign investors make a beeline for the exit

The West Asia war has also accelerated the outflow of foreign portfolio investments, the report said. After recording net inflows in February, FPIs recorded cumulative outflows of $23.6 billion from Indian markets since the onset of the conflict through May 21. The bulk of these outflows was concentrated in the equity segment, reflecting heightened global risk aversion and portfolio rebalancing away from emerging-market assets.

The report noted that the rupee has depreciated around 4.9 per cent against the US dollar since the onset of the conflict, reflecting elevated crude oil prices, persistent FPI outflows, and a stronger dollar.