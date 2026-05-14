FinMin confident of coping with West Asia crisis with adequate fiscal room

“The Government remains committed to taking necessary steps to protect citizens, support enterprise and safeguard India’s economic stability,” said a finance ministry official. The ability to act proactively, allocate resources and provide relief where needed, the official argued, is the result of prudent fiscal management and sustained reforms over the last decade.

“The objective has been to respond to global shocks with timely, calibrated and citizen-centric policy measures that support households, businesses and key sectors of the economy,” the official said, adding that farmers and exporters have been shielded from the impact of the global disruption so far.

The official stressed that the government has consistently pursued a vigilant, calibrated and decisive approach to economic management.

Here is a comprehensive list of key measures taken by the finance ministry ahead of and during the West Asia crisis:

On February 6, 2026, credit guarantee support was provided for exporters through the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters and collateral support under the Export Promotion Mission. This helps MSME exporters get formal credit even when they lack sufficient collateral, protecting exports, jobs and foreign exchange earnings. It has strengthened liquidity and ensured smooth business operations of the Exporters.

During the Budget Session in March 2026, the Government allocated over

₹1 trillion for the Economic Stabilisation Fund, as a precautionary measure. This created an emergency cushion for responding to global headwinds, supply-chain disruptions, sudden stress in specific sectors, or any event with significant fiscal implications. This was done before the full impact of the West Asia situation became visible.

On March 8, 2026, when Indian export cargo had to return from international waters due to disruption in West Asia shipping routes, Customs procedures were simplified. Export-related paperwork was eased, including relaxation in Sea Arrival Manifest, Bill of Entry, Shipping Bill and Let Export Order requirements. This helped exporters bring back stranded goods faster and avoid extra costs.

On March 10, 2026, fees for amendment or cancellation of export documents were waived where export consignments had to be withdrawn due to force majeure circumstances. This protected exporters from paying additional charges for disruptions beyond their control.

On March 17, 2026, further Customs facilitation was provided for export cargo affected by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Cargo diverted to different Indian ports was allowed easier return; less-than-container-load cargo was permitted for international transshipment through notified ports; and temporary storage of liquid bulk and break-bulk cargo was allowed in Customs bonded warehouses or storage tanks.

On March 18, 2026, a special provision for Micro Credit Cards has been made under CGTMSE. Udyam-registered micro enterprises can access revolving credit up to ₹5 lakh, backed by 75% guarantee coverage and without mandatory primary security. This supports shopkeepers, small manufacturers and micro entrepreneurs facing short-term working-capital pressure.

On March 26, 2026, Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel was reduced by ₹10 per litre in light of the steep rise in global crude oil prices. The Government is estimated to take a revenue hit of over ₹1 lakh crore in FY 2026-27 because of this decision. The priority was clearly to protect citizens from price pressure, support transport and logistics, cushion oil marketing companies and contain inflationary pressures.

Separately, export duty/cess was imposed on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel. This was done to discourage outward movement of these fuels and ensure adequate domestic availability for Indian consumers, transporters, airlines and businesses.

On March 27, 2026, international transshipment of cargo from all ports and airports was enabled in view of disruption in maritime routes. This gave exporters, importers and logistics operators greater flexibility when normal shipping routes were disturbed.

On March 31, 2026, a special one-time SEZ Relief Window was notified, effective from 1 April 2026. Eligible SEZ manufacturing units were allowed to sell goods into the Domestic Tariff Area at concessional customs duty, helping them utilise idle capacity and protect production during global trade disruptions.

From April 2, 2026, Customs Duty exemption was granted on specified critical petrochemical products till 30 June 2026. This supports availability of key inputs and reduces cost pressure on sectors such as plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive components and other manufacturing segments.

On April 10, 2026, relief was provided for export cargo originating from SEZs affected by disruption in maritime routes. Stranded SEZ export cargo was allowed to be returned, stored or re-routed without unnecessary movement back to the originating SEZ, reducing cost and compliance burden for exporters.

On April 15, 2026, easier Re-Entry Procedures were provided for export containers offloaded at foreign ports and returned to India. Where seals were intact and matched export documents, Customs permitted offloading without a fresh Bill of Entry. Shipping Bills and Let Export Orders could also be cancelled through the ICES “Post EGM SB Cancellation” module.

On May 6, 2026, to support MSMEs, small businesses, traders, suppliers and service providers facing working-capital stress, the Union Cabinet approved ECLGS 5.0. The scheme targets additional credit flow of ₹2.55 lakh crore, including ₹5,000 crore for airlines. With 100% guarantee coverage for MSMEs, it will help businesses manage liquidity, protect jobs and sustain supply chains during the West Asia crisis.

On May 12, 2026, Customs duty was increased on imports of precious metals, including gold, silver and platinum. Since these imports require foreign exchange, moderating avoidable imports helps save dollars, reduce pressure on the rupee, and preserve foreign exchange for essential imports such as oil, fertilisers and critical inputs.

On the same day, the government launched the Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool with a sovereign guarantee of $1.4 billion/₹12,980 crore to facilitate continuous maritime insurance coverage. This helps ensure that Indian trade, fuel supplies and essential cargo movement continue even when war-risk insurance becomes difficult or costly.