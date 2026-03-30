Fiscal deficit in April-February FY26 narrows to ₹12.5 trillion: CGA

The central government’s fiscal deficit contracted to 80.4 per cent of the revised estimates for the April–February period of Financial Year 2026, amid a lower revenue deficit even as 79.7 per cent of revised capital expenditure was utilised for the same period, according to the latest Controller General of Accounts data.

Fiscal deficit on a year-on-year basis came down by 7 per cent from Rs 13.4 trillion in April–February last fiscal to Rs 12.5 trillion in April–February FY26. Capex for the same period grew by 15 per cent year-on-year, with total utilisation by February standing at Rs 9.3 trillion. on a year-on-year basis came down by 7 per cent from Rs 13.4 trillion in April–February last fiscal to Rs 12.5 trillion in April–February FY26. Capex for the same period grew by 15 per cent year-on-year, with total utilisation by February standing at Rs 9.3 trillion.

“The West Asia crisis has complicated the GoI’s budget math for FY2027, raising material risks on the expenditure and revenue side, especially if the conflict persists for a prolonged period, keeping crude oil and natural gas prices elevated beyond our current baseline forecasts,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Limited.

With the downward revision in the nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the fiscal deficit for FY26 is expected to be around 4.5 per cent, higher than the revised estimate of 4.3 per cent.

“February data shows that the fiscal deficit is under control till this month. There is enough legroom on the expenditure side, with capex being on course. There is still 20 per cent of tax revenue to be collected. Any slippage can be covered by expenditure alignment. War effects can slow down expenditure, which could help meet deficit targets,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

Revenue expenditure at 80.5 per cent of RE in the April–February FY26 period witnessed 1 per cent growth in the first 11 months of this fiscal, while net tax revenues increased by 6 per cent and non-tax revenues were up 18 per cent year-on-year during this period. Net tax revenue stood at 80.2 per cent of the revised estimates for April–February FY26 and non-tax revenue at 87 per cent.

The additional excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre, announced by the government on Friday, is likely to cause a revenue loss of around Rs 1.3 trillion.

This, experts said, could partly be offset by the Rs 1 trillion Economic Stabilisation Fund, meant to provide fiscal headroom to allow India to respond to global headwinds such as the recent crisis in the Gulf region. The finance ministry doubled the allocation for the Economic Stabilisation Fund to Rs 1 trillion for FY26 as part of the second Supplementary Demands for Grants tabled in Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session.