Fiscal deficit stands at 4.4% of GDP in FY26, in line with govt estimates
The deficit was at ₹15.19 trillion ($159.91 billion), or 97.5% of the government's revised estimates presented in February
Reuters
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India's fiscal deficit stood at 4.4 per cent of the gross domestic product for the year ended March 31, 2026, data showed on Monday, in line with government's revised estimates.
The deficit was at ₹15.19 trillion ($159.91 billion), or 97.5 per cent of the government's revised estimates presented in February.
In April, the fiscal deficit amounted to ₹21.4 per cent of the budgeted target for the full year ending March 2027, data showed.
KEY NUMBERS FOR 2025/26
- Net tax receipts at ₹33 trillion ($347.40 billion), up from ₹30.87 trillion collected in the same period a year ago.
- Non-tax revenue at ₹6.8 trillion, compared with Rs 5.31 trillion a year ago.
- Total government expenditure at ₹49 trillion compared with ₹47.16 trillion a year earlier.
- Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, stood at ₹10.7 trillion against ₹10.18 trillion a year ago.
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Topics : Fiscal Deficit Capital Expenditure GDP
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:38 PM IST