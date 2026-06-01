Monday, June 01, 2026 | 05:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Fiscal deficit stands at 4.4% of GDP in FY26, in line with govt estimates

Fiscal deficit stands at 4.4% of GDP in FY26, in line with govt estimates

The ‌deficit was at ​₹15.19 trillion ($159.91 billion), or 97.5% of the government's ​revised estimates presented in February

Fiscal deficit

Representative image from file.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's fiscal deficit stood at 4.4 per cent ​of the gross domestic product for the year ended March 31, 2026, data showed on Monday, in line with government's revised estimates.
 
The ‌deficit was at ​₹15.19 trillion ​($159.91 billion), or 97.5 per cent of the government's ​revised estimates presented in February.
 
In April, the fiscal deficit amounted to ₹21.4 per cent of the budgeted target for the full ​year ending March 2027, data showed.

KEY ‌NUMBERS FOR 2025/26

- Net tax receipts ​at ₹33 trillion ($347.40 billion), up from ₹30.87 trillion collected in the same ‌period a year ago.
 
- ​Non-tax revenue ‌at ₹6.8 trillion, compared with ‌Rs 5.31 trillion a year ago.
- Total ​government expenditure at ₹49 trillion compared with ₹47.16 trillion ​a year earlier.
- Capital expenditure, or spending on building ‌physical infrastructure, stood at ₹10.7 trillion ‌against ₹10.18 trillion a year ago.

More From This Section

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

India's seafood exports hit record $8.46 bn in FY26 amid global headwinds

manufacturing

India's April industrial output grows 4.9% in first print of revised series

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-US trade deal to reflect Washington's tariff changes: Piyush Goyal

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

UP sugarcane payments cross ₹31,000 crore in current crushing seasonpremium

India Oman

India-Oman free trade pact comes into force; exporters set to gain

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Capital Expenditure GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026IOS 27 Release DateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance