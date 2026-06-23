Flash PMI growth eases to 57.4 in June as demand and hiring lose momentum

India’s private sector activity expanded at a slower pace in June, as demand for goods and services softened and companies added fewer jobs, according to the HSBC Flash India Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Tuesday.

The HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index fell to a preliminary reading of 57.4 in June from 59.3 in May. While the reading continued to signal a sharp expansion in overall output, it was the weakest since March.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said, "Private sector activity eased a bit in June. Growth of manufacturing output softened a tad as inventory-building lost steam after a few hectic months. New export orders remained resilient and the order-to-inventory ratio ticked up, pointing at resilient manufacturing activity down the line. Input costs across the private sector rose, but at the slowest pace in five months."

The survey showed that growth moderated across both manufacturing and services. The manufacturing output index eased to 57.4 from 58.0 in May, while the services business activity index declined to 57.3 from 59.8. The headline manufacturing PMI slipped to a three-month low of 54.5 in June from 55.0 in May.

Demand growth slows

New orders continued to rise strongly in June, but the pace of expansion was the weakest in three months. The slowdown was seen across manufacturers and services firms, with some companies reporting difficulties in securing fresh work.

Competitive pressures, rising fuel prices and shortages of gas were cited as factors weighing on business activity. S&P Global said cost pressures and softer demand conditions curbed the latest upturn in output.

Export trends were mixed during the month. Services firms reported faster growth in international business, while manufacturers recorded the weakest increase in new export orders since March 2023. At the composite level, international sales expanded at a solid pace, though the rate of growth was the slowest in 21 months.

Hiring loses pace

The moderation in new business growth weighed on job creation. Employment continued to rise in June, but only marginally and at the slowest pace in the current six-month sequence of expansion.

Hiring at both goods producers and service providers was the least marked since December 2025. The survey also indicated that outstanding business volumes were broadly unchanged across manufacturing and services firms, suggesting that staffing levels were sufficient for current requirements.

Inflation pressures recede

Private sector companies continued to report higher expenses in June, driven by material costs. Firms cited increases in chemical, food, fuel, gas, metal and utility costs.

However, the overall rate of input cost inflation eased for the third straight month and was the lowest since January. Cost pressures remained more pronounced in manufacturing than in services.

Companies also raised selling prices at a softer pace. At the composite level, the overall increase in charges was modest and the least marked in six months. Some companies were reluctant to increase fees amid challenging demand conditions and competitive pressures.

Business optimism weakens

Companies remained confident that output would increase over the next 12 months, but overall optimism fell to its weakest level since January and stayed below the long-run series average. Among manufacturers, positive sentiment dropped to the lowest level in nearly four years.

Goods producers also limited buying activity, which rose at the weakest pace in two-and-a-half years. This led to a softer increase in stocks of purchases and a decline in inventories of finished products.