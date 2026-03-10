Flexi-staffing industry growth falls to three-quarter low in Q3FY26

Employment generated by the flexible (flexi)-staffing industry dipped in the third quarter (October-December) of FY26 by 0.5 per cent when compared to the second quarter (July-September), according to the latest report released by the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) on Tuesday. Such hiring last contracted in the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY25.

The report titled, ‘Flexi Staffing Employment Trends Report’, examines hiring trends in jobs involving short-term contracts for specific tasks across various sectors.

The flexi-staffing industry had grown by 5 per cent in the previous quarter.

“While the implementation of new labor codes created a strategic pause in Q3FY26 as costs were recalibrated, the sector’s role in bridging the informal-to-formal gap remains indispensable. We anticipate a robust return to hiring-led growth in Q4 and Q1FY27 as the market fully integrates these regulatory shifts into its long-term strategic approach,” said Lohit Bhatia, president, ISF.

The ISF, which represents firms engaged in formal staffing, reported a fall in employment in Q3 after two quarters of positive growth. This was the first reduction in employment since Q4 of FY25, when employment growth fell 2.5 per cent.

The report also noted that as of December 2025, the total formal flexi workforce, consisting of the general flexi staffing and information technology (IT) flexi-staffing industries, employed by members of ISF, stood at 1.91 million.

As new employment growth in the general flexi staffing fell by 0.6 per cent in Q3FY26, IT staffing also witnessed the lowest growth in three quarters.

IT staffing grew by 2.3 per cent on a quarterly basis, down from 4.9 per cent in Q2FY26.

“While global macroeconomic shifts and US regulatory changes have introduced some caution, the sustained demand for specialised expertise in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity continues to position IT staffing as a critical gateway for high-quality, salaried careers for India’s youth,” said Manmeet Singh, vice president, ISF.

On a year-on-year basis, the IT staffing industry grew 16.1 per cent. Overall, the flexi staffing industry grew 4.4 per cent, compared to Q3 of FY25.

“This transition from previous double-digit expansion to the current 4.4 per cent rate is viewed as alarming, as it signals a visible and significant slowdown in the pace of formal employment expansion. Ultimately, this cooling hiring sentiment underscores a shift toward more cautious growth, emphasising that while flexible models remain central to India’s organised workforce, a more focused strategic approach is now required to sustain the momentum of formalisation in a tightening labor market,” the report said.