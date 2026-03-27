FM Nirmala Sitharaman scotches rumours of lockdown like Pakistan

Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that in view of the West Asia crisis, the central excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption has been reduced by ₹10 per litre each. This measure, she said, will provide protection to consumers from any rise in prices. She added that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has directed that there be no extra burden on citizens on this front.

Further, duties have been imposed on exports of diesel at ₹21.5 per litre and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at ₹29.5 per litre. This will ensure adequate availability of these products for domestic consumption. Parliament has been notified about the same, Sitharaman stated.

"...The government is taking burden, making sure oil marketing companies (OMCs) will ensure buying more and doing supply, and keeping the supply uninterrupted," she said.

Replying to the debate on the Finance Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman noted that while several countries have raised motor fuel prices by 20-50 per cent in response to global supply disruptions, India has kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged.

She strongly dismissed rumours about a possible lockdown. “...some leaders are spreading rumours that there will be lockdown. This rumour-mongering should not happen. It is being done to spread fear,” she said in the House.

Sitharaman highlighted reports from Pakistan, where a 200 per cent increase in high-octane fuel prices has been effected, petrol and diesel prices have risen by around 20 per cent overnight, and smart lockdowns have been announced in Sindh province, restricting movement, gatherings, and public events. She also underscored the energy crisis gripping Bangladesh, noting that all universities in the country have been shut down and shifted to online learning due to acute electricity shortages. "So, India among these neighbourhood countries is maintaining a level of stability," the FM said.

On the fiscal front, she told the Rajya Sabha: “I think we will be following the same pattern. We will be able to keep the government fiscal stance carefully managed. Also, there will be efforts to have greater mobilisations through non-tax revenues… We shall be on our toes.” Sitharaman added that the government is active and responding to the evolving situation.