National level division-wise inflation rate (%) 
  
DivisionInflation Rate (%)
Food and beverages7.36
Paan, tobacco and intoxicants4.8
Clothing and footwear3.93
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels2.74
Furnishing and household equipment3.11
Health1.4
Transport5.01
Information and communication2.44
Recreation, sport and culture2.16
Education services3.94
Restaurant and accomodation9.36
Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods13.75
Source: NSO 
 
CPI inflation under 2024 series (%) 
 Inflation Rate (%)
  
October-246.21%
Nov5.48%
December-245.22%
January-254.06%
February3.49%
March3.56%
April3.34%
May3.03%
June2.31%
July1.62%
Aug2.01%
Sep1.41%
Oct0.04%
Nov0.49%
Dec-251.17%
January-262.74
February3.21
March3.4
April3.48
May3.93
June4.38
July4.45
August4.83
Sep-265.54*
Source: NSO 
*Provisional 
Data from Oct 2024 to Dec 2025 is back series data 