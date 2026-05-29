Food, personal care products may get costlier as input costs rise: Report

After the recent rise in fuel prices, consumers may now have to brace for higher prices across several daily-use products as companies grapple with mounting raw material costs. According to a report by Systematix Research, firms across food, beverage, home and personal care categories are facing sustained inflationary pressure, increasing the likelihood of further price hikes in the coming months.

The report said companies have already increased prices by around 3 per cent to 7 per cent over the past one to two months after their raw material basket costs climbed nearly 10 per cent on average.

Companies may combine price hikes with smaller pack sizes

To offset rising input costs and protect profitability, companies are expected to adopt a combination of price increases and grammage cuts (reducing packet weight). This means consumers may not only end up paying more for products, but could also receive smaller quantities for the same price across several categories.

According to the report, pricing growth is likely to become a larger contributor to revenue growth for consumer staple companies in the first half of FY27. The contribution from pricing and volume growth is expected to remain broadly balanced at 50:50.

However, the brokerage cautioned that persistently high retail inflation could hurt consumption volumes in the coming months, even if companies manage to sustain sales value growth through higher pricing.

Margin pressure likely to persist in FY27

While recent price hikes may help companies protect absolute gross profits, pressure on margins is expected to continue through the first half of FY27, the report said. It warned that elevated raw material inflation could weigh on the broader margin outlook of the companies.

Part of this inflationary pressure had already surfaced during the March quarter. Gross margins of major companies covered by the brokerage contracted around 50 basis points year-on-year and nearly 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter in Q4 FY26. Most of the impact from the latest wave of cost inflation is expected to become visible in the first half of FY27.

Rise in palm oil, crude and packaging costs

The report said the impact of rising input costs is becoming increasingly visible in categories linked to palm oil, crude oil and packaging, adding further pressure on consumer goods companies.

Palm oil prices have increased 11 per cent, while Brent crude prices have surged 32 per cent amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Packaging costs have also risen sharply due to a steep increase in High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) prices, which have jumped 56 per cent. HDPE, a petroleum-derived thermoplastic, is widely used in consumer packaging such as shampoo bottles, detergent containers, jerry cans, bottle caps and flexible packs.

With fuel and CNG prices already adding pressure on household expenses, the report said consumers may have to prepare for a further rise in the cost of kitchen staples and other everyday items in the coming months.