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Foreign firms rent 105 mn sq ft space since 2022 to establish GCCs in India

There were more than 2,100 GCCs in India at the end of 2025 and the number is projected to grow at over 4,000 centres by 2030, as per the report

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GCCs in India | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 5:03 PM IST

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Foreign companies are actively setting up global capability centres (GCCs) in India, with nearly 105 million sq ft of prime office space taken on rent by them since 2022 across seven major cities, according to Colliers.

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Friday released a report on 'GCCs in India: Global leadership through scale, competitiveness, talent & innovation'.

"India continues to be the most preferred destination for GCCs, underpinned by its deep and diverse talent pool, cost competitiveness, robust technology ecosystem, and favourable business environment," the consultant said.

There were more than 2,100 GCCs in India at the end of 2025 and the number is projected to grow at over 4,000 centres by 2030, as per the report.

 

The rising number of GCCs is increasingly influencing office space demand.

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During January 2022 and June 2026 period, foreign firms, largely from the US, have rented 104.6 million sq ft of office spaces to set up GCCs across top-seven office markets. This accounted for nearly 37 per cent of the total office leasing.

In January-June period this year, GCCs have leased 16.6 million sq ft of Grade A office space, up about 30 per cent on an annual basis. Their share in the total leasing has risen to 46 per cent.

The seven major cities are Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India, said, "India has firmly established itself at the epicentre of GCC-led innovation, combining talent superiority, cost arbitrage and technological prowess".

As multinational corporations continue to scale up their operations in India, office space demand is expected to continue to be fuelled by large-scale capability centres at the forefront of AI-driven innovation.

"Going forward, over the next two years, GCCs are expected to drive 45-50 per cent of India's office space demand, taking up 35-40 million sq ft of Grade A space annually," Mehrotra said.

The growth in GCCs number is expected to create multiple opportunities for developers and investors alike, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 5:03 PM IST

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