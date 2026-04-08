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Foreign Secretary Misri launches India-US trade Facilitation Portal

Misri on Wednesday began his three-day visit to the US to meet with senior officials to review bilateral trade and defence relations and discuss global developments, including the crisis

India US trade deal

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 9:12 PM IST

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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday launched the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal here as the two countries eye the USD 500 billion bilateral trade target.

Misri, who is on a three-day visit to the US, launched the portal at a virtual event that was attended by India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and officials and trade representatives from the two countries.

"It will serve as a bridge ensuring continuity and ensuring that existing supply chains are reinforced, and at the same time will enable new commercial linkages to emerge and grow," Misri said.

Misri on Wednesday began his three-day visit to the US to meet with senior officials to review bilateral trade and defence relations and discuss global developments, including the crisis in the Middle East.

 

Misri's visit comes as both the US and India work to stabilise the ties after a spell of uncertainty and strain. The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on New Delhi and President Donald Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.

In February, the US and India reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India US Trade Deal External Affairs Ministry BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 9:12 PM IST

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