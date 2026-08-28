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Home / Economy / News / Forex kitty jumps $12.42 billion to all-time high of $729.3 billion

Forex kitty jumps $12.42 billion to all-time high of $729.3 billion

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had increased $9.905 billion to $716.907 billion

forex cash dollar deposit

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

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India's forex reserves jumped $12.422 billion to a new all-time high of $729.328 billion during the week ended August 21, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had increased $9.905 billion to $716.907 billion.

The previous all-time high had stood at $728.494 billion was attained during the week ended February 27 this year, right before the onset of the Middle East conflict. Geopolitical tensions led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended August 21, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $9.482 billion to $591.333 billion, the central bank's data showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

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It can be recalled that the central bank and the government had last month launched a series of measures, including the FCNR(B), to attract more forex flows into the country. The country has so far received $72 billion under the concessional swap measures.

Value of gold reserves increased $2.801 billion to $114.218 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $112 million at $18.852 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up $26 million to $4.925 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Forex Forex reserves foreign exchange

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 5:38 PM IST