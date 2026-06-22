Monday, June 22, 2026 | 07:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Four fertiliser ships clear Strait of Hormuz; head to Indian ports

Four fertiliser ships clear Strait of Hormuz; head to Indian ports

The ministry said it continues to work closely with state governments, distribution agencies and cooperative networks to ensure fertiliser security remains "strong, stable and well managed"

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four cargo vessels carrying urea, DAP and sulphur, which successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz last week amid ongoing West Asia tensions, are now en route to destination ports in India, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said on Monday.

The ships are headed to Krishnapatnam, Kakinada, Paradeep and Mundra. Upon arrival, the cargo will be offloaded to supplement existing fertiliser buffers and meet ongoing agricultural requirements ahead of the Kharif season.

Domestic fertiliser production has reached 133.12 lakh tonne, while imports stand at 43.69 lakh tonne since the crisis began on March 1, the ministry said.

India has also contracted 17.70 lakh tonne of urea in its latest global tender, taking total secured supplies of urea and P&K fertilisers to over 90 lakh tonne for the Kharif season, the ministry said in a statement.

 

Urea supplies have been locked in from Oman, Malaysia, Vietnam, Georgia, Nigeria, Russia, Finland, Egypt, Algeria, Turkey and the Netherlands. DAP and NPK supplies are being routed via the Red Sea from Russia, Morocco, Egypt, the US, Jordan, South Korea, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

Also Read

Marc Faber, editor and publisher of ‘The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report'

Marc Faber sees 20% fall in Indian markets, prefers to stay in cash

Saugata Bhattacharya, external member, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

Foreign currency inflows to support domestic liquidity: RBI's MPC memberpremium

investment, funds, funding

West Asia conflict tightens the tap on India's startup funding optionspremium

Anand Shah, CIO — PMS & AIF, ICICI Prudential AMC

Next mkt upcycle to be earnings-led, not valuation-driven: Anand Shahpremium

JD Vance

V-P JD Vance arrives in Switzerland for first peace talks with Iran

The ministry said cumulative fertiliser stocks stood at 196.08 lakh tonne as of June 22, up from 168.67 lakh tonne a year ago. Urea inventory rose to 81.44 lakh tonne from 69.21 lakh tonne, DAP climbed to 20.92 lakh tonne from 16 lakh tonne, and NPKs improved to 55.91 lakh tonne against 46.13 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

Muriate of Potash (MoP) inventory stood at 12.68 lakh tonne, up from 10.68 lakh tonne, while Single Super Phosphate (SSP) eased marginally to 25.13 lakh tonne from 26.65 lakh tonne.

Total fertiliser sales since March 1 reached 153.4 lakh tonne, ahead of 140.2 lakh tonne in the corresponding year-ago period. This comprised 79.1 lakh tonne of urea, 34.8 lakh tonne of NPKs and 19.8 lakh tonne of DAP.

The ministry said it continues to work closely with state governments, distribution agencies and cooperative networks to ensure fertiliser security remains "strong, stable and well managed".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MEDICAL DEVICE, HEALTHCARE, medical device

Centre seeks stakeholder views on medical devices exempt from GTE norms

core sector

India's core sector growth slows to seven-month low of 0.5% in May

World bank

World Bank approves $1.5 bn loan to support India's reforms, job creation

core sector output, ICI March data, India core industries, FY26 growth, fertiliser output, coal production, IIP outlook, ICRA

India's core sector growth slows to seven-month low of 0.5% in May

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India seeks tariff advantage over peers in push to finalise US trade deal

Topics : fertilisers West Asia Indian ports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Vedanta New Stocks in FocusStocks to Watch TodayBharat Forge Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio IPOJapan Visa Fee HikeCocktail 2 Box Office CollectionWaterways Leisure IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance